Vistek’s ProFusion Pro Imaging Expo is November 13 and 14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. It’s a great chance to check out new products, demos, free presentations by top photographers, interactive displays and more! The team of speakers will share on a variety of subjects; check out the full schedule here. Billie Chiasson (featured in our April/May 2018 issue) will be leading a talk called “Creating Beautiful Lighting for Beauty, Portrait and Commercial Photography” on the lighting stage, and Viktoria Haack (featured in our June/July 2016 issue) will be presenting “My Photographic Journey” at the Nikon booth. And, of course, make sure to come by our booth and say hello to the Photo Life team. We love to get to know our readers and talk with you about photography!