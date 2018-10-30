From November 10 through April 14, the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto is presenting the second part of Photography: First World War, 1914–1918. This exhibition showcases the AGO’s almost 500 albums from this era from and around the world.

When I first heard about this exhibition, it made me think of the album that my grandfather made while serving in the Second World War; I used to love looking through it, wondering what his life must have been like back then. He had tons of photos from the base and from the air too. He even saved the flak from when he got shot at while on missions and the fabric map they carried with them too. Personal albums like these offer insight into the experiences of those who lived through these wars, and the AGO’s collection of First World War albums is an amazing historical resource.