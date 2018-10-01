Our October/November Issue!

In the October/November issue, we have a profile on Amanda Large and Younes Bounhar of Doublespace Photography, in which they share about how they developed their successful architectural photography business, their passion for documenting the built environment, and the challenges of balancing work and family life. Dave Brosha reflects on landscape photography, asking why we do it and what exactly it does for us and the world at large. Maggie Hood shares her impressions after putting the brand-new Profoto B10 to the test, while Guy Langevin talks about making DIY lenses. There are also interviews with Michael Flomen and Alia Youssef, gadgets, news, and much more!
We can’t wait for you all to get your copies and check it out! Thanks to Laurence Butet-Roch, Alia Youssef, Younes Bounhar, Amanda Large, Michael Flomen, Mike O’Connor, Dave Brosha, Ingrid Forster, Maggie Hood, Jean-François Landry, Natalie Gillis, Kahli April, Kyle McDougall, Adam Hill, Stephen Desroches, Robert Racine, George Stastny, Jenny Montgomery, Emmanuelle Champagne-Desbiens, Valerie Racine and Guy Langevin for contributing to this issue.
To whet your appetite, here are two excerpts from this issue.
“Landscape photography has always gotten a bit of a bad rap from ‘serious’ photographers. ‘Pretty pictures. That’s all they are.’ And ‘Oh, look, another sunset photo…wonderful.’ The sarcasm is thick, and you can’t help but get the feeling from non-landscape photographers that landscape, although potentially artistic, doesn’t hold as much serious weight as photojournalism, street or portraiture when it comes to the world of ‘great’ photography. I’ve felt that quiet criticism about landscape photography from some of my portrait- and photojournalism-loving friends too. But I don’t think this criticism is justified. In fact, I believe the opposite: not only is landscape photography every bit as good as the other genres of photography, I am convinced that it’s also incredibly important and even necessary for our planet’s long-term survival.”
—Dave Brosha in “The Natural Arts: What’s the Point of Landscape Photography Anyway?”
When it comes to connecting with potential clients, a good portfolio is essential. “Know who your client is. Don’t show photos of a shack if what you want to shoot is high-end modern architecture,” emphasizes Younes. Having never previously photographed architecture professionally, Younes and Amanda had to build their portfolio from scratch. Favouring quality over quantity, they contacted select local restaurants and hotels in their home city of Ottawa to photograph and crafted a concise portfolio of images that highlighted the type of work they wanted to be hired for. “Produce a body of work that you are excited to show,” says Younes. “Photographers always feel the need to fill an entire portfolio with many images; you don’t need that. I would rather have five incredible photos over fifteen mediocre ones,” he adds.
—Ingrid Forster in “The Business of Architectural Photography: Doublespace Photography on Building a Business and Pursuing Your Passion”
