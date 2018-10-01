Our October/November Issue!

In the October/November issue, we have a profile on Amanda Large and Younes Bounhar of Doublespace Photography, in which they share about how they developed their successful architectural photography business, their passion for documenting the built environment, and the challenges of balancing work and family life. Dave Brosha reflects on landscape photography, asking why we do it and what exactly it does for us and the world at large. Maggie Hood shares her impressions after putting the brand-new Profoto B10 to the test, while Guy Langevin talks about making DIY lenses. There are also interviews with Michael Flomen and Alia Youssef, gadgets, news, and much more!

We can’t wait for you all to get your copies and check it out! Thanks to Laurence Butet-Roch, Alia Youssef, Younes Bounhar, Amanda Large, Michael Flomen, Mike O’Connor, Dave Brosha, Ingrid Forster, Maggie Hood, Jean-François Landry, Natalie Gillis, Kahli April, Kyle McDougall, Adam Hill, Stephen Desroches, Robert Racine, George Stastny, Jenny Montgomery, Emmanuelle Champagne-Desbiens, Valerie Racine and Guy Langevin for contributing to this issue.

To whet your appetite, here are two excerpts from this issue.