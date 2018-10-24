New Memories, a Documentary on Anne Gibson

Presented during the Montreal International Documentary Festival in November, filmmaker Michka Saäl’s documentary New Memories focuses on photographer Anne Gibson. The screenings are on Saturday, November 10, at 9 p.m. (Cinématèque québécoise) and on Friday, November 16, at 3:30 p.m. (Cinéma du Parc). Documenting her Kensington Market neighbourhood in Toronto with sensitivity and warmth, Gibson uses photography to make memories by creating new narratives and experiences.

You might remember reading about her in our article “Walking and Witnessing: Anne Gibson’s Lifelong Commitment to her Neighbourhood” in the October/November 2017 issue. Print subscribers have free access to our digital archives and can check out the article here.

NEW MEMORIES TRAILER ENGLISH H264 from Michka Saal on Vimeo.