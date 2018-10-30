Go to Greenland With Paul Zizka

Last year’s The World We Live In Grand-Prize winner Paul Zizka is leading two Offbeat photo tours in 2019: Greenland Grandeur—Ilulissat (September 5-10) and Disko Fever—Disko Island (September 10-13). These trips are a great chance to photograph the beauty of the Arctic while taking your images to the next level through the opportunity to work in the field and classroom with Paul Zizka.

Zizka’s Book & Film Updates

Paul Zizka’s book The Canadian Rockies: Rediscovered won the Mountain Image Award category in the 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival. In addition, a documentary on the artist—Mathieu Le Lay’s film In the Starlight—was a finalist in the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival. The film will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray by late November.