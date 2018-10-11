CAPA Receives a Gold Medal

Press release by the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA)

by Sheldon Boles

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) has stretched its winning streak to four years by collecting the 2018 Four Nations Inter Society Digital Image competition.

CAPA’s competitors in the competition are the Photographic Society of Australia, the Photographic Society of New Zealand and the Photographic Society of South Africa. Each association contributes 80 images in four categories—nature, monochrome, open and my country. The images must be from 80 different photographers.

The submitted images are judged by three internationally recognized judges who do not reside in any of the participating countries. There are no prizes and no sponsorships. A gold medal and three honourable mention e-certificates are awarded in each category. The scores from each country are tabulated and the country with the highest total is awarded the gold medal.

The Four Nations competition is a friendly competition among non-profit photography organizations for the purposes of promoting digital photography.

For CAPA’s submission, the top 75 images from each of the 2017-2018 competition cycles were selected and rejudged by three CAPA Certified Judges. Based on this rescoring, the top images were selected.

CAPA received the gold medal by securing the following placements for each of the four categories: second in monochrome, first in nature, first in my country and first in open.

CAPA is a not-for-profit organization whose primary goal is to promote photography across Canada. There are 100 camera clubs affiliated with CAPA and more than 1,000 individual photographers.