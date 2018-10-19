The National Gallery of Canada’s Canadian Photography Institute in Ottawa is presenting PhotoLab 5: L’arbre est dans ses feuilles and Oscar G. Rejlander: Artist Photographer through February 3. L’arbre est dans ses feuilles is a video installation in which artist Althea Thauberger plays the role of Canadian photographer and former executive producer of the NFB Still Photography Division Lorraine Monk. Thauberger integrates poetry and NFB archive material alongside the performances. Oscar G. Rejlander: Artist Photographer is a major retrospective of work by this artist often called the “father of art photography.”