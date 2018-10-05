5 Interesting Reads

- Here are some photos from Maclean’s Live event at the National Arts Centre with Edward Burtynsky.
- There’s an exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on how photography evolved as a weapon in class struggle.
- Is the future of photography computational?
- PEI cows are getting their own photo shoots.
- As part of the AGO Creative Minds speaker series, artist Brian Jungen, filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal, and U.S. environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will participate in a discussion on December 3 at 8 p.m. The 90-minute talk will address sustainability, the gap between the reality of climate change and what is being done to address it, and the role of art in creating change. You can view the discussion online if you are unable to attend the event.
