10th Annual Edmonton Photographic Trade Show

On October 20, McBain Camera is presenting the 10th annual Edmonton Photographic Tradeshow, an all-day trade show with new products from major brands, at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre. There will also be free seminars, demos, a photo contest, half-price sensor cleanings, presentations, door prizes and more.

This year, the trade show is partnering with PPOC Alberta for their Light Matters educational event, which is being held at the same location. Light Matters speakers include Renee Robyn, Asher Svidensky, Melissa Welsh, and Clinton Lofthouse. See their website for more information.