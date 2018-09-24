World Press Photo Comes to Toronto

The 2018 World Press Photo exhibition’s next stop is Brookfield Place (Allen Lambert Galleria) in Toronto from October 2 to 22. The exhibition is currently in Montreal at the Marché Bonsecours (though September 30) and has already been presented in Ottawa. The show’s last stop will be La Pulperie in Chicoutimi (October 19-November 11).

Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won 2018 World Press Photo of the Year, and Canadian Kevin Frayer received 2nd prize in the category General News (Stories) for his series documenting the “clearance operations” against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar conducted by the Burmese army in 2017.