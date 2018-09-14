The New Manfrotto Befree 2N1

Press release by Manfrotto

Manfrotto has expanded its travel tripod range with new additions to the Befree Collection. The Manfrotto Befree 2N1 is the most versatile model in the Befree range, with an all-in-one solution that allows the tripod to be converted into a monopod in just a few steps. It offers a secure, easy and fast solution to convert the tripod into a monopod, while retaining the same exceptional stability afforded throughout the Befree collection.

The technology behind the safety and stability of the Befree 2N1 is a dedicated locking system that ensures the total absence of play when working both as a tripod and as a monopod. Furthermore, the conjunction cap on the center column of the Befree 2N1 firmly connects the tripod leg to the tripod column, giving shape to a solid travel monopod.

The Befree 2N1 is made to enable quick and easy switching from a tripod to a monopod. After a half-turn anticlockwise, a red rubber ring will appear on the tripod leg, providing the user with visual feedback that the tube can be safely removed for use as a monopod.

The Befree 2N1 is available in two versions: the Quick Power Lock version with levers, and the M-Lock twist option. Additionally, following the great success of the Befree Live in both aluminum and carbon versions, Manfrotto is releasing the Befree Live with Quick Power Lock, dedicated to independent content creators who prefer the lever lock system. All three models will be available late September on Manfrotto.us and select Authorized Manfrotto Dealers.