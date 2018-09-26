Suggested Reading for Photography Buffs: Fall 2018 Edition

Lee Miller: A Life With Food, Friends and Recipes

by Ami Bouhassane

Grapefrukt Forlag with Penrose Film Productions Ltd, GBP$29.95, 352 pages, hard cover

A wonderful mix of biography and cookbook, Lee Miller: A Life With Food, Friends and Recipes offers a complete look at the photojournalist’s life, including her efforts to adjust to “normal” life in England after documenting the front lines of the Second World War. After returning home, Miller put her war experiences behind her and threw herself into becoming a serious cook. She studied at the Cordon Bleu and was quoted as saying, “Cooking is pure therapy.” Written by Miller’s granddaughter, this thorough biography is the first to seriously examine the significant role of food in the photographer’s life. With extensive documentation from the Lee Miller Archives, essays, images, Miller’s menus for entertaining groups and more than 100 of her recipes, this fascinating book would be great for anyone interested in the photographer’s work and/or any “foodie” fond of biographies!

Photographers and Research

by Shirley Read and Mike Simmons

Focal Press, US$40, 274 pages, softcover

Curator Shirley Read and photographer-turned-academic Mike Simmons were curious about the different ways photographers include research in their creative process, so they decided to—you guessed it—research it. They questioned 17 photographers on the topic and have shared these interviews in Photographers and Research: The Role of Research in Contemporary Photographic Practice. Expecting a more “academic” read, I was surprised how enjoyable it was to read about the photographers’ varied ways of doing research. A great reminder that there’s no one “right” approach, Photographers and Research is perfect for anyone wanting to explore the process of developing ideas and work through research.

Her: Meditations on Being Female

by Marjorie Salvaterra

Glitterati Incorporated, US$50, 144 pages, hardcover

Marjorie Salvaterra’s cinematic, surreal images are a thought-provoking exploration of the journey of womanhood. The 75 honest, evocative photographs in Her depict women who dare to take up space and who refuse to disappear with age. The more I look at these images, the more I am intrigued and want to keep on studying them, pondering the beauty of imperfection and the freedom of not being controlled by what others think.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War

by Thomas J. Brennan, USMC (Ret.) and Finbarr O’Reilly

Viking Books, $36, 352 pages, hardcover

In this moving memoir, photojournalist Finbarr O’Reilly and Thomas J. Brennan, USMC (Ret.), tell the story of their time in Afghanistan and their transition to life after the war. Both authors share their experiences in their own words, alternating back and forth in a well-orchestrated duet. Their frank, well-written and compelling account helps those of us who have not been to war better understand the trauma of war and the considerable challenges in recovery.

Impermanence

by Renaud Philippe

Artist-published, $57, softcover

Existing in the space between documentary and photographic essay, Renaud Philippe’s first book, Impermanence, is a reflection on instability. Inspired by the fact that Bangkok is sinking into the ground at a rate of 2 to 5 cm each year, Philippe made the choice to avoid focusing on the facts and, instead, communicate the feelings. His attentive, skillful approach slowly pulls the reader into an atmosphere of gentle evanescence, and this intentionality even extends to the physical creation of the book. Philippe’s choice of materials and commitment to making this a carbon-neutral book make Impermanence a deeply meaningful work, from start to finish.

