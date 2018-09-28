Sigma Introduces Five New Lenses at Photokina 2018

Press releases by Gentec International

Gentec International is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Sigma lenses.

SIGMA announces 28mm F1.4 Art lens for wideangle prime enthusiasts

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the development of a new 28mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens. The 28mm angle of view used to be a representative wide-angle in the era of film cameras, and attracts many fans even today. To accommodate the request from many photographers who expressed the strong interest in using the familiar 28mm with Art line quality, SIGMA produces the SIGMA 28mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, based on the know-how gained through development of the Art F1.4 prime lens lineup released so far. This newest traditional wide-angle lens, advantaged by the latest design and materials, as well as the processing technologies, is now available from SIGMA’s Art line.

Pricing and availability of the new SIGMA 28mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art has not yet been announced. The lens will be available in SIGMA, Nikon, Canon and Sony E-mounts.

Best-in-class performance

This lens incorporates two FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements. In addition, it effectively arranges three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens to provide thorough correction of magnification chromatic aberration —encountered particularly in wide-angle lenses. This offers high resolution over the entire sensor, while sagittal coma flare is thoroughly corrected and distortion is also minimized to the fullest. Excellent performance is delivered in street photography, as well as shooting landscapes and night skies.

Designed to meet all shooting conditions

The water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens element, together with the dust- and splash-proof structure, ensures excellent performance even in the most challenging shooting conditions. The high-speed AF, thanks to the HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor) with an updated algorithm, captures instantaneous photography movement.

SIGMA’s industry-leading wide-angle collection

With the launch of this lens, the lineup of large-diameter wide-angle prime lenses compatible with 35mm full-frame has expanded to five, ranging from 14mm to 35mm. All lenses except for 14mm have an F1.4 brightness (F1.8 for 14mm), enabling photographers to choose the angle of view that best suits them, process attractive bokeh in the background, and capture their imagination.

[Other Features]

• Hood with lock

• Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

• *Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model.

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Manual Override (MO) capable of switching two full-time manual modes

*By setting it to the MO position, it switches to manual focus by rotating the focus ring even during continuous AF.

• Using the optional SIGMA USB DOCK, it is possible to adjust the MO position’s sensitivity to switch to manual focus.

• Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11

• Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK *Not available for Sony E-mount lens

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 9-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures calculated for SIGMA

Lens Construction: 17 elements in 12 groups | Angle of view (35mm): 75.4°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Minimum aperture: F16

Minimum focusing distance: 28cm / 11in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.4 | Filter size: ø 77mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø82.8mm x 107.7mm / ø3.3in. x 4.2in. | Weight: TBD

Accessories: Case, Petal Type Hood with lock (LH828-01)

Available AF mounts: SIGMA, Nikon, Canon, Sony E-mount

New SIGMA 40mm F1.4 Art Lens Brings CINE Lens Roots and Quality to Photographers

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the development of the new SIGMA 40mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens. High-end cine lenses used by professional filmmakers are required to have a consistent characteristic over the entire sensor at a high level, because these lenses are used to film a subject moving freely on the screen or while panning or tilting the camera. This represents exactly the concept of the Art line; “optical performance comes first”, and the high-end cine lenses need to be designed with this idea. The SIGMA 40mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art is SIGMA’s first lens developed originally to live up to the sought-after angle of view and performance standard for a cine lens. This new perspective to ensure the quality of professional equipment for visual production empowers it to breakthrough also as an interchangeable photographic lens.

Pricing and availability for the SIGMA 40mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens have not yet been announced. The lens will be available in SIGMA SA, Nikon, Canon and Sony E-mounts.

Optical performance that meets the requirement of high-end cine lenses

This lens effectively arranges three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements to correct axial chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration to the limit. A sharp image is formed on the focal plane with the maximum aperture and contrast with the soft bokeh in the out of focus area highlights the solidity of a subject. With a distortion of 1% or below and a sagittal coma flare corrected to the limit, it demonstrates a consistent optical characteristic over the entire sensor. This is the ultimate large-diameter standard lens that has both 8K-compatible resolution and beautiful bokeh.

Designed to meet all shooting conditions

The water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens element, together with the dust- and splash-proof structure, ensures excellent performance even in the most challenging shooting conditions. The high-speed AF, thanks to the HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor)

with an updated algorithm, captures instantaneous photography movement.

SIGMA CINE LENS: Inheriting the high standard and superior optical performance of SIGMA’s Art lenses

The optical design of SIGMA’s Art line is adopted and extended to “SIGMA CINE LENS” to achieve professional equipment for video production, which have been used in various filming situations. Thanks to its superior optical performance, the lenses can accommodate 50 million pixels and above in full-frame still cameras and meet the high-resolution requirements of leading edge 8K video technology. As high-end cine lenses, SIGMA offers 10 prime lenses, ranging from 14mm to 135mm, compatible with 35mm full-frame models, in the FF High Speed Prime Line. SIGMA also provides one zoom lens in the FF Zoom Line, and two zoom lenses compatible with super 35 in the High Speed Zoom Line.

[Other Features]

• Hood with lock

• Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

*Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model.

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Manual Override (MO) capable of switching two full-time manual modes

*By setting it to the MO position, it switches to manual focus by rotating the focus ring even during continuous AF.

• Using the optional SIGMA USB DOCK, it is possible to adjust the MO position’s sensitivity to switch to manual focus.

• Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11

• Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK * Not available for Sony E-mount lens

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 9-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures calculated for SIGMA

Lens Construction: 16 elements in 12 groups | Angle of view (35mm): 56.8°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Minimum aperture: F16

Minimum focusing distance: 40cm / 15.7in. | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:6.5

Filter size: ø 82mm | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø87.8mm x 131mm / ø3.5in. x 5.2in. | Weight: 1,200g / 42.3oz.

SIGMA announces the compact, lightweight mid-tele lens for APS-C mirrorless 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the development of the new SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. Thanks to the development of leading-edge technology, SIGMA is now producing a lens with impressively compact and lightweight construction that has an remarkable image quality rivaling SIGMA’s Art line. This new lens is now the third of only three F1.4 AF lens systems for APS-C Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, all developed by SIGMA. Available in both Micro Four Thirds and Sony E-mount AF mounts, the new SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary offers exceptionally smooth AF ideal for video shooting.

Pricing and availability of the SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary have not yet been announced.

Third addition to the F1.4 Series following the 30mm and 16mm lenses The smallest mid-tele lens in its class*

The first of the series is the standard lens 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and the second is the wide-angle lens 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. The third addition is this smallest mid-tele lens in its class, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. While retaining the compact, lightweight, and outstanding image quality concepts of the Contemporary line, thanks to SIGMA’s leading-edge technology, this lens provides the amount of bokeh and admirable brightness expected from F1.4 lenses even in the mid-tele range. This addition completes the large aperture series comprised of portable wide-angle, standard, and telephoto lenses.

*The smallest in its class among F1.4 mid-tele lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras

Impressively compact construction with image quality rivaling SIGMA’s Art line

To achieve such a compact construction, lens design is considered based on the capabilities of the camera body function to correct peripheral light amount and distortion. Moreover, axial color aberration, which is difficult to eliminate by image processing, is efficiently corrected by incorporating an SLD glass element. A compactness and lightweight construction combined with superb image quality is achieved.

The only three F1.4 AF lens system for APS-C Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras

The lens benefits from an open aperture of F1.4 to achieve sufficient amount of bokeh and admirable brightness even with APS-C size cameras which tend to have smaller bokeh effects compared to 35mm full size systems. Its compact and lightweight body is perfect for daily use, capable of capturing various scenes ranging from portraits to snapshots, as well as night view.

Smooth AF ideal for video shooting

The combination of optical design for video AF and use of the stepping motor enables smooth and quiet autofocus. This lens is also compatible with the Sony E-mount Fast Hybrid AF, achieving precise AF tracking. By using the face recognition or eye AF functions of cameras, focus will continuously be on the face or the eye even if the subject moves during the shoot.

[Other Features]

• Mount with dust- and splash-proof design with rubber sealing

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 9-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” with outstanding craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sony E-mount.

Lens Construction: 10 elements in 6 groups

Minimum aperture: F16

Angle of view (APS-C): 28.5°

Minimum focusing distance: 50cm/19.7in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø66.5mm x 59.5mm/ø2.6in. x 2.3in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7.4

Weight: 280g/ 9.9oz.

Filter size: ø 55mm

SIGMA 150–600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports

SIGMA announces the standard to hyper-telephoto 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the development of the new SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports. Covering focal lengths of 60mm to 600mm, the 10× hyper-telephoto zoom lens achieves the same level of high image quality as the SIGMA 150–600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports. With the lens construction of 25 elements in 19 groups, consistent image quality can be created throughout the entire zoom range. This lens also incorporates Intelligent OS*1 adopting the latest algorithm to deliver an image stabilization effect of 4 stops*2. The high-speed AF, thanks to the HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor) with an updated algorithm, captures instantaneous photography movement. High ratio, high image quality, and high mobility. The SIGMA 60–600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports marks the birth of a lens that is on another level from existing high ratio zoom lenses.

* 1 In Mode 2, the movements of subjects can be captured without losing panning effects thanks to the image stabilization function even when the camera is moved horizontally, vertically, or diagonally—regardless of the position of the lens.

*2 Based on CIPA guidelines (Measured in 600mm with a 35mm full-size image sensor)

The new SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports is expected to be available in Canada by November with a suggested retail price of $2799.95 CAD. The lens will be available in SIGMA SA, Canon and Nikon mounts.

High optical quality meeting the most stringent needs of professional photographers This lens incorporates three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass element to provide excellent correction of magnification chromatic aberration encountered in hyper-telephoto shooting. This offers both high resolution and consistent edge to edge performance through the entire zoom range. In addition, when shooting at the focal length of 200mm, the SIGMA 60–600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports can also be used for telephoto macro photography, with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.3, thanks to its high rendering performance.

Incorporating multi-material to achieve both portability and durability

To achieve comfortable handling required for a 10x zoom lens while maintaining high optical quality, the SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports incorporates multi-material, such as magnesium, CFRP*3, and TSC*4. The use of these superior materials in the right place reduces the weight of the overall lens to enhance portability and ensure durability.

*3 Carbon fiber reinforced plastic, a light but strong material used in the interior and exterior fittings of aircraft, among many other applications.

* 4 Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) offers thermal expansion characteristics similar to those of aluminum. Since parts made with TSC expand and contract less due to changes in temperature, they tend to perform better under extreme conditions and help maintain the performance of the lens. TSC also offers outstanding elasticity. Compared

to polycarbonate containing 20% glass, TSC offers approximately 70% higher elasticity. Compared to polycarbonate containing 30% glass, it offers 25% higher elasticity. (Comparison is between SIGMA-produced components.)

Design that ensures photographers capture every desired moment

The zooming mechanism has been engineered to make both smooth rotation and straight zoom possible. In addition, as a lens from the Sports line, the dust- and splash-proof structure ensures safe use even in the most challenging shooting conditions. Together with the water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens, this lens surely meets the exact requirements of professional photographers.

SIGMA 600mm hyper-telephoto zoom lens lineup accommodates diverse shooting styles

The arrival of the 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports expands the lineup of SIGMA’s 600mm zooms to three lenses. The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports is “versatile”, focusing on high image quality and mobility, demonstrating superior coverage from a standard focal length to a hyper-telephoto range without switching to another lens. The 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports is composed of many metal parts aiming at a “robust” structure. The lineup of these two Sports line lenses that can meet the most stringent needs of professionals, together with the Contemporary line’s “lightweight” 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary, which reduces weight and makes the shooting experience even more comfortable and convenient, SIGMA undoubtedly satisfies the diverse shooting styles of photographers.

[Other Features]

• Tele Converters that are designed to match the current lens lineup (optional) can be attached

The addition of SIGMA’s TELE CONVERTER TC-1401 or TELE CONVERTER TC-2001 produces an AF

*84-840mm F6.3-9 hyper-telephoto zoom lens or a MF 120-1200mm F9-13 hypertelephoto zoom lens respectively.

*When it is attached to cameras that are compatible with AF at F8, focus accuracy is not ensured on the telephoto side at the focal length scale more than 300mm.

• Tripod socket with high usability

• With 90° click stops

• Replaceable lens foot

• Compatible with Arca Swiss type clamps (with stopper screw)

• CFRP hood

• Equipped with a focus limiter

• Manual Override (MO) capable of switching two full-time manual modes

* By setting it to the MO position, it switches to manual focus by rotating the focus ring even during continuous AF.

Using the optional SIGMA USB DOCK, it is possible to adjust the MO position’s sensitivity to switch to manual focus.

• Zoom lock switch can be set to all marked focal lengths.

• Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

*Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model.

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11

• Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK *Not available for Sony E-mount lens

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 9-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures calculated for SIGMA

Lens Construction: 25 elements in 19 groups

Angle of view (35mm): 39.6°-4.1°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22-32

Minimum focusing distance: 60-260cm / 23.6-102.4in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.3 (200mm)

Filter size: ø105mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø120.4mm x 268.9mm/ ø4.7in. x 10.6in.

Weight: 2,700g / 95.2oz.

SIGMA announces the flagship large-aperture telephoto zoom lens

70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports

SIGMA Canada is pleased to announce the ever-evolving 70–200mm, now available in the Sports line. The F2.8 zoom lenses are the essential equipment for many professional photographers. 70-200mm F2.8 lenses in particular are expected to perform at their best in various challenging scenes, from news to sports, landscape, and portraits. The SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports has high optical quality, a tough design and excellent handling – all of the features required by professional photographers and high-end amateurs.

Pricing and availability for the new SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports have not yet been announced. The lens will be available in SIGMA SA, Canon and Nikon mounts.

Combining all of the features required by professional photographers

To make the lens lightweight while maintaining robustness, magnesium is used to ensure high mobility. As a lens from the Sports line, the dust- and splash-proof structure, together with the water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens, ensures safe use even in the most challenging shooting conditions. The SIGMA 70–200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports also incorporates Intelligent OS*1 with an acceleration sensor and the latest algorithm capable of panning in all directions. The high-speed AF, thanks to the HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor) with an updated algorithm, captures instantaneous photography movement.

* 1 In Mode 2, the movements of subjects can be captured without losing panning effects thanks to the image stabilization function even when the camera is moved horizontally, vertically, or diagonally—regardless of the position of the lens.

Incorporating 10 exclusive low-dispersion glass elements

To provide excellent correction of color aberration, nine FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and an SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass element, in total ten exclusive low-dispersion glass elements are incorporated. From the center to the corners, extremely high resolution is realized, making the lens capable of meeting the most demanding needs of professional photographers in various shooting conditions. By optimizing spherical aberration, a smooth and natural bokeh effect is ensured making the lens perfect for portrait photography.

Customization is possible to improve versatility

An AF Function button is provided to allocate various functions. By selecting it from the menu on camera bodies, or using the optional SIGMA USB DOCK*2, functions other than AF Lock can be allocated too. It expands shooting styles, depending on the user’s preference. In addition, the tripod socket with 90° click stops, made with a magnesium alloy which is both lightweight and tough, is incorporated to ensure easier changes of shooting position from vertical to horizontal and vice versa. It can be attached directly to an Arca Swiss type clamp.

* 2 For Canon, it is available from compatible camera models. For SIGMA and Nikon, the optional SIGMA USB DOCK and a PC which has SIGMA Optimization Pro software installed are required.

The three F2.8 zooms that exhibit maximum performance

Together with the existing SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art and SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art lenses, the SIGMA 70–200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports completes the lineup of three F2.8 large-aperture zoom lenses capable of covering focal lengths from 14mm to 200mm. The three lenses exhibit maximum performance in scenes requiring shooting under various conditions and circumstances such as scouting filming locations and overseas reporting assignments.

[Other Features]

• Tele Converters that are designed to match the current lens lineup (optional) can be attached

* The addition of SIGMA’s TELE CONVERTER TC-1401 or TELE CONVERTER TC-2001 produces an AF 98-280mm F4 hyper-telephoto zoom lens or an AF 140-400mm F5.6 hyper-telephoto zoom lens respectively.

• Tripod socket with high usability

• With 90° click (de-clickable) stops

• Replaceable lens foot (Can be used on monopod when removed)

• Compatible with Arca Swiss type clamps (with stopper screw)

• Hood with lock

• Equipped with a focus limiter

• Manual Override (MO) capable of switching two full-time manual modes

* By setting it to the MO position, it switches to manual focus by rotating the focus ring even during continuous AF. Using the optional SIGMA USB DOCK, it is possible to adjust the MO position’s sensitivity to switch to manual focus.

• 11-blade rounded diaphragm

• Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

*Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model.

• Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

• Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11

• Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK

*Not available for Sony E-mount lens

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures calculated for SIGMA

Lens Construction: 24 elements in 22 groups

Angle of view (35mm): 34.3°-12.3°

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 120cm / 47.2in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4.8

Filter size: ø 82mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø94.2mm x 202.9mm / ø 3.7in. x 8.0in.

Weight: 1,805g / 63.7oz.