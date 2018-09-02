Nikon Releases the D3500, a New Compact DSLR

Nikon Canada Inc. unveiled the new Nikon D3500, a compact, entry-level DSLR. The 24.2-megapixel D3500 features an updated CMOS image sensor, Nikon EXPEED image processor and an ergonomic and lightweight body. Here are more details from the press release.

“The Nikon D3500 is ideal for consumers who are looking to easily capture the kinds of images that their smartphone simply cannot match, and share them seamlessly with family and friends,” said Amanda Mohammed, Sr. Manager, Marketing, Communications and NPS at Nikon Canada Inc. “The D3500 reaffirms our commitment to releasing convenient DX-format DSLR options for those just discovering photography.”

Capture Stunning Images and Video with Ease

The Nikon D3500 is bursting with high-performance features that help first-time DSLR users capture amazing images in a variety of situations. The camera’s broad ISO range of 100-25,600 makes it easy to capture sharp, clear images in low-light shooting situations with very little noise, while the 11-point autofocus (AF) System locks onto subjects, even fast-moving pets or children to help ensure that fleeting moments aren’t missed. The D3500 also features built-in Effect Modes to help entry-level users discover and express their personal creative vision.

Additionally, the Nikon D3500 is capable of continuous shooting up to five frames-per-second (fps), helping to capture candid moments with ease. The Nikon D3500 is also equipped with Full HD 1080/60p video capability. Users can switch from shooting photos to video at the press of a button, allowing them to capture spur-of-the-moment memories that will last a lifetime with stunning sharpness and clarity.

To further expand creativity, the in-camera Guide Mode gives new DSLR users the tools they need to learn about their new camera’s capabilities and become better, more knowledgeable photographers. All these amazing features have been incorporated into a new ergonomic and lightweight design featuring a more comfortable, deeper grip and the slim monocoque body design similar to the Nikon

D5600. The new design also features a more beginner-friendly and intuitive control layout, with a larger playback button and the most frequently-used controls all relocated to the right side of the camera’s LCD where they are easiest to access.

The redesigned Nikon D3500 is ideal for a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle, making it the perfect companion for any family event or travel adventure.



Always Connected for Easy Sharing

Sharing photos with the ones you love is easier than ever with the Nikon D3500 and Nikon SnapBridge app. The D3500 uses Bluetooth2 to create an always-on3 connection between the camera and a compatible smart device, making it possible to seamlessly share 2MP images to social media as they are captured. Additionally, D3500 users will now be able to trigger their camera remotely via Bluetooth using SnapBridge. Nikon SnapBridge users can also access Nikon Image Space4, a free online image sharing and storage service that preserves memories in the cloud.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon D3500 will be available in September 2018 for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $569.95 for the body only configuration, or with a AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens for $699.95 MSRP.

2 The camera’s built-in Bluetooth® capability can only be used to connect the camera to a smart device running the SnapBridge app, and to take advantage of SnapBridge features.

3 As of SnapBridge version 2.5, the automatic connection between camera and smart device is “OFF” in default setting. Turn it to “ON” during pairing in order to activate automatic transfer.

4 To automatically upload images to NIKON IMAGE SPACE, a Nikon ID must be registered. This is easily achieved via the [Nikon ID

registration/change] menu in the SnapBridge app. An unlimited number and volume of images reduced to 2-megapixel equivalents can be uploaded to NIKON IMAGE SPACE only with upload via SnapBridge.