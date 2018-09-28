Henri Venne: Episodic

Art Mûr in Montreal is presenting Henri Venne’s Episodic through October 27. Venne makes his impressionistic images in rural area with a medium-format film camera. Instead of altering the images in post-production, he uses filters to create the colourful, moody photographs. The images, which explore the nature of memory and what we remember and forget, are printed in a large-scale, glossy format that incorporates chance and the reflections of the viewers themselves into what appears in the images at any given moment.