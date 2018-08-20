World Press Photo: Montreal

The 2018 World Press Photo exhibition is now making its way to several cities across Canada. From August 29 through September 30, the exhibition is being presented at the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal. The exhibition has already been to Ottawa; the next tour stops are Brookfield Place (Allen Lambert Galleria) in Toronto (October 2-22), and La Pulperie in Chicoutimi (October 19-November 11).

Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won 2018 World Press Photo of the Year, and Canadian Kevin Frayer received 2nd prize in the category General News (Stories) for his series documenting the “clearance operations” against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar conducted by the Burmese army in 2017.