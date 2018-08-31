This Fall at Stephen Bulger Gallery

From September 15 to October 13, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is featuring its first solo exhibition of images by Rosalind Fox Solomon. Liberty Theater focuses on the American South and its complex social and emotional issues that have been handed down over generations. The artist travelled through Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina, and her images examine cultural idiosyncrasies, paradoxes and theatrical displays. From October 20 through November 17, the gallery will be exhibiting work by Yamamoto Masao.