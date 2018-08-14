The Sleeping Green at AGH

Through September 23, Dianne Bos’ The Sleeping Green is on view at Art Gallery of Hamilton. For this series, Bos documented World War I battlegrounds from 2014 to 2016 while travelling through France with a variety of vintage and pinhole cameras. When printing in the darkroom, Bos incorporated objects from the battle sites (e.g., rocks, bullets, leaves) in the process by scattering them on the paper. She also used dodging, burning and overlays of maps of stars to create layers to suggest the profound emotions that echo through these landscapes.