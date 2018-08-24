MENU

Street Photography at the AGH

0
August 24, 2018 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

Jack Whorwood, James Street South, black and white photograph. Collection of the Artist.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is focusing on the theme of street photography with a number of its current exhibitions. Complementing the exhibition Vivian Maier: Street Photographer, on view through January 6, are two more locally focused exhibitions. James Street North: Vintage Photographs by Cees and Annerie van Gemerden features images taken during the 1980s by the van Gemerdens, who were deeply connected to the artistic community in the James Street North neighbourhood, on view through January 6. Through November 11, the gallery also has an interactive exhibition, Streetwatch. This installation presents Jack Whorwood’s historic images of downtown Hamilton, George Qua-Enoo’s day in the life of Supercrawl, Titi Postma’s observational works of the city, a crowd-sourced photo wall and more.

Cees and Annerie van Gemerden (Canadian b. Netherlands 1940; Dutch b. 1941) untitled, 1984, from the series On and Around James Street North, 1984-1985, contemporary gelatin silver print from vintage negative. Courtesy of the artists © Cees and Annerie van Gemerden.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply