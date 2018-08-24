Street Photography at the AGH

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is focusing on the theme of street photography with a number of its current exhibitions. Complementing the exhibition Vivian Maier: Street Photographer, on view through January 6, are two more locally focused exhibitions. James Street North: Vintage Photographs by Cees and Annerie van Gemerden features images taken during the 1980s by the van Gemerdens, who were deeply connected to the artistic community in the James Street North neighbourhood, on view through January 6. Through November 11, the gallery also has an interactive exhibition, Streetwatch. This installation presents Jack Whorwood’s historic images of downtown Hamilton, George Qua-Enoo’s day in the life of Supercrawl, Titi Postma’s observational works of the city, a crowd-sourced photo wall and more.