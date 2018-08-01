Our August/September Issue

In the August/September issue, you won’t want to miss the profile on documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet. There are also interviews with animal-rights advocate/photographer Jo-Anne McArthur and music-industry photographer Vanessa Heins. Marius Masalar shares his reflections on how to take a thoughtful approach to photo equipment, and Jon Reaves talks about using grain in your images. Patrick La Roque dives into sharing work through e-books, and Dave Brosha tells the story of shooting a 12-hour wedding with a broken toe. We also talk about how a Midi controller can speed up your Lightroom workflow and much more!

Thank you to everyone who contributed: Laurence Butet-Roch,Vanessa Heins, Dave Brosha, Jo-Anne McArthur, Charles-Frédérick Ouellet, Patrick La Roque, Jean-François Landry, Jon Reaves, Marius Masalar, Jenny Montgomery, Emmanuelle Champagne, Valerie Racine and Guy Langevin for contributing to this issue.

And here are two passages about the benefits of publishing your images in book format, in case you’d like a little nudge in that direction…