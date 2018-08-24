Nikon Releases Three New Lenses for its Z-Mount System and Mount Adapter FTZ

Nikon Canada has announced the release of three new lenses designed for the new Nikon Z mount system’s full-frame (Nikon FX format) mirrorless cameras, for which a new larger-diameter mount has been adopted. The three new lenses are the standard zoom NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, the wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and the standard prime NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S. Nikon has also announced the Mount Adapter FTZ for Z System compatibility with existing NIKKOR F mount lenses and development of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens. Here are more details from the press release.

NIKKOR Z Lenses and FTZ Adapter

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S are S-Line interchangeable lenses. The S-Line is a newly designated grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, realizing rendering performance that surpasses that of conventional f/4 standard zoom lenses and f/1.8 wide-angle or standard prime lenses. From maximum aperture, clear and sharp resolution can be achieved as well as beautiful bokeh characteristics.

Additionally, the Mount Adapter FTZ has been designed to allow users of Nikon SLR cameras to utilize their existing NIKKOR F mount lenses with the Z mount system and enjoy taking advantage of an even wider variety of lens characteristics with their photography.

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S primary features

Standard focal-length range from wide-angle 24mm to medium-telephoto 70mm can effectively cover a wide variety of scenes and subjects with rendering performance that will change the perception of what is possible with zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4

Optical design that suppresses variations in aberrations from shooting distances of close-up to infinity, demonstrating sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture and fine point-image reproduction

Achieved a minimum focus distance of just 0.3 m across the zoom range

Adoption of an ED glass element, an aspherical ED lens element, and three aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare

Has the size needed to deliver an extremely high standard of optical performance, yet provides outstanding portability; employs a retracting mechanism that can be set on/off without pressing a button and reduces total length for a compact lens that can easily be taken anywhere

In consideration of dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed

Fluorine coat applied to front lens surface



NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S primary features

Rendering performance that redefines perceptions of what a 35 mm f/1.8 lens can do

Sharp resolution even in the peripheral areas of the frame from the maximum aperture, effective suppression of sagittal coma flare that enables superb point-image reproduction when capturing point light sources in night landscapes, and the soft and natural bokeh characteristics expected of a fast (bright) lens

Adoption of a new multi-focusing system featuring two AF drive units providing driving power at high speed and with high accuracy that achieves quiet, fast, and accurate AF control, as well as high image-forming performance at any focus distance

Adoption of two ED glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare

In consideration of dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed



NIKKOR Z 50 mm f/1.8 S primary features

Superior rendering ignites creativity, and redefines perceptions of what a 50mm f/1.8 lens can do

Thorough suppression of axial chromatic aberration ensures superior resolution with faithful reproduction of the fine textures in subjects, even from maximum aperture

Sharp and clear rendering of details from the centre of the frame to the peripheral edges, regardless of the shooting distance

The soft and beautiful bokeh characteristics at any shooting distance possible only with a fast (bright) lens

Adoption of two ED glass, and two aspherical lens elements

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to suppress ghosting and flare

Adoption of a new, powerful stepping motor (STM) enables quiet and accurate AF control during both still-image capture and video recording

In consideration of dust- and drip-resistance, the entire lens, including moving parts, has been sealed

Mount Adapter FTZ primary features

Full compatibility with more than 90 lenses and functionality with approximately 360 existing NIKKOR F lenses from AI type onwards*

The unique characteristics of NIKKOR F mount lenses can be applied to Z mount system image quality

In-camera VR (Vibration Reduction) with three-axis VR is available when attaching a NIKKOR F lens without built-in VR; in-camera VR also performs well with stills and video recording

When attaching a NIKKOR F lens with built-in VR, lens VR and in-camera VR effectively work together to compensate for camera shake by enabling three-axis VR

Various sections of the adapter are effectively sealed to ensure dust- and drip-resistant performance equivalent to that of NIKKOR F lenses

Designed to be lightweight yet tough with consideration for superior operability as a part of a complete system

* Shooting with AF/AE is not possible with some lenses.

Development of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct

Nikon is currently developing the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a standard prime manual focus lens and the fastest lens in Nikon’s history. The design of the Noct lens exemplifies Nikon’s mission to pursue the ultimate optical performance in the mirrorless category. As a result, the Noct is positioned it at the top of the S-Line. In addition, Nikon is planning on releasing a variety of new lenses that will continue to expand its line of attractive, high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses that further extend photographers’ creative expressions.