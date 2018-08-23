Nikon introduces the new Nikon Z mount system and two full-frame mirrorless cameras

Nikon Canada announced the release of the full-frame Nikon FX system. The new Nikon Z mount system includes two mirrorless cameras as well as compatible NIKKOR lenses and accessories. At the heart of the Z mount system is a new, larger-diameter mount, which unlocks further possibilities of lens design. The Z mount system will offer a variety of high-performance lenses, including the fastest lens in Nikon history, with f/0.95. Additionally, the new mount adapter will enable compatibility with NIKKOR F mount lenses.

The Z 7 and Z 6 are equipped with a new backside illumination Nikon FX-format CMOS sensor with built-in focal-plane phase-detection AF pixels, and the EXPEED 6 image-processing engine. The high-resolution Z 7 has 45.7 effective megapixels, and supports a standard sensitivity range of ISO 64-25,600. The Z 6 is an all-purpose FX-format camera with 24.5 effective megapixels, and supports the sensitivity range of ISO 100–51,200. With superior performance at high ISO sensitivities and full-frame 4K UHD video capture with full pixel readout, the Z 6 responds to a variety of needs, such as shooting in dimly lit environments and high-quality movie recording. Here are more details about the primary features of the Z 7 and Z 6 cameras.

New backside illumination Nikon FX-format CMOS sensor with built-in focal-plane phase-detection AF pixels

A backside illumination CMOS sensor without an Optical Low Pass Filter, with focal-plane phase-detection AF pixels, has been adopted for both the Z 7 and the Z 6. The Z 7 has 45.7 effective megapixels, and supports ISO 64-25,600 range of standard sensitivities (reduction to the equivalent of ISO 32 and expansion to the equivalent of ISO 102400 is also possible). The Z 6 has an effective pixel count of 24.5 megapixels, and supports a broad range of standard sensitivities, from ISO 100-51,200 (additional reduction to the equivalent of ISO 50 and expansion to the equivalent of ISO 204,800).

Fast and accurate hybrid AF system with focus points covering approximately 90% of the imaging area

The Z 7 has 493 focus points* and the Z 6 has 273 focus points*, enabling broad coverage of approximately 90% of the imaging area both horizontally and vertically. This hybrid AF system uses an algorithm optimized for the FX-format sensor, to automatically switch between focal-plane phase-detection AF and contrast-detect AF when focusing to quickly acquire focus. Newly designed NIKKOR Z lenses take full advantage of this system, providing faster, quieter and with increased AF accuracy than previously possible for both still images and videos.

New EXPEED 6 image-processing engine for sharp and clear imaging

The Z 7 and Z 6 are equipped with the new EXPEED 6 image-processing engine. Employing the superior resolving power of NIKKOR Z and NIKKOR F mount lenses, subjects are rendered more sharply than ever before. Noise is also effectively reduced. Additionally, a mid-range sharpening option has been added to Picture Control sharpness parameters. This option, along with existing sharpening and clarity parameters, allows users to make various textures within the screen sharper or softer, for both still images and video*. The cameras also offer 20 options of Creative Picture Control, supporting creative imaging expression.

Electronic viewfinder that offers a clear and natural view

The electronic viewfinder adopted for the Z 7 and Z 6 is comfortable and easy to use, comparable to optical viewfinders. Both cameras are equipped with an electronic viewfinder for which an approximately 3,690k-dot OLED panel has been adopted. The electronic viewfinder has frame coverage and magnification of approximately 100 per cent and 0.8x, respectively, as well as an approximately 37.0° diagonal viewing angle. It draws on Nikon’s superior optical technologies and image-processing technologies, ensuring a clear and comfortable view, with reduced aberration and minimum eyestrain, even during extended shoots. Furthermore, a fluorine coat that effectively repels dirt has been applied to the eyepiece protection window. In addition, the menu can be displayed in the electronic viewfinder, allowing users to quickly view and adjust a variety of shooting settings, including ISO sensitivity, AF-area mode, and Picture Control, all while looking through the viewfinder.

An ergonomic design unique to Nikon that enables intuitive and familiar operation

The Z 7 and Z 6 have inherited the superior operability that Nikon has cultivated over the years through its development of cameras. The bodies are compact, while boasting a firm grip that is easy to hold, and the sub-selector and buttons such as AF-ON, ISO, and exposure compensation are all placed so that they can be operated swiftly and easily. Additionally, a display panel has been placed on the top plate of the camera, where information about settings can be displayed, similar to high-end digital SLR camera models.

Video functions that enable wide dynamic range and timecoding

The Z 7 and Z 6 support recording of not only full-frame 4K UHD (3840 × 2160)/30p movies using the FX-based video format, but also full-HD/120p movies. Sharper 4K UHD movies are made possible, using the full-pixel readout.*1 Additionally, Active D-Lighting, electronic vibration reduction, and focus peaking can be used with 4K UHD and Full-HD movie recording. Nikon’s original N-Log colour profile can also be used with 10-bit*2 HDMI output. The N-Log setting utilizes extensive colour depth and twelve-stop, 1,300% dynamic range to record*3 a wealth of tone information from highlights and shadows for more effective colour grading. Timecode support makes synchronizing video and sound to footage recorded across multiple devices easier. Additionally, the control ring built into NIKKOR Z lenses can be used to quietly and smoothly adjust settings such as aperture and exposure compensation.

Development of the MB-N10 Multi-Power Battery Pack

The MB-N10 Multi-Power Battery Pack that is currently in development will hold two EN-EL15b effectively increasing the number of shots possible and/or movie recording time by approximately 1.8x. It will provide the same level of dust and drip resistance as the Z 7 and Z 6, and will support USB charging using the EH-7P Charging AC Adapter. Information regarding the release of this product will be announced at a later date.

Price and availability

The Nikon Z 7 will be available in the early fall for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,699.95 (body only) or $5,549.95 with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens. The Z 6 will have an MSRP of $2,799.95 (body only) or $3,649.95 with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens. The Z 7 and Z 6 will be available in September and November 2018.