Edward Burtynsky’s New Series: Anthropocene

Organized by the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto and the Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) in Ottawa and co-produced with the MAST Foundation, the new exhibition Anthropocene will open at the AGO and CPI on September 28. Told through photography, film, and experimental technologies, this exhibition tells the story of how humans have impacted the earth. The artists—photographer Edward Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier—explained, “Our ambition is for the work to be revelatory, not accusatory, as we examine human influence on the earth both in planetary scale and geological time. Humans now change the earth’s system more than all natural forces combined, and we want to bear witness in an experiential way to these lasting impacts. The shifting of consciousness is the beginning of change.” The exhibition will be on view at the AGO and CPI until early 2019.