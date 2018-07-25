Nikon announces development of new full-frame mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses

Nikon Canada Inc. announced the development of a next-generation full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses featuring a new mount.

According to the press release, the new mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses that are in development “will enable a new dimension in optical performance with the adoption of a new mount. The system is the result of Nikon’s unsurpassed optical and manufacturing capabilities gained through more than a century of imaging expertise. Proven reliability and trusted performance are core traits of Nikon Digital-SLRs, and decades of feedback from professional creators around the world has further contributed to the development of this system.”

Additionally, an F-Mount adapter is being developed that will enable the use of a wide variety of F-Mount NIKKOR lenses with the new camera.

Details, including the release date and suggested retail prices, will be shared at a later date. Stay tuned for more information!