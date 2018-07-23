Master Photography Talks with Vince Musi and William Albert Allard

To celebrate its 22nd anniversary, The Camera Store is presenting an evening of photographic talks on August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Calgary. Acclaimed photographers Vincent J. Musi and William Albert Allard will each give a talk during this inspiring evening. William Albert Allard will talk about his recent book Eye of the Flaneur, which features his image of Paris over the last 30 years, and Vincent J. Musi will share about photographing animals.

About the Masters

Photographer and writer William Albert Allard has been a major force at National Geographic and in mainstream photography for over 50 years. It is said that as an intern in 1964 his intimate photographs of the Amish of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were regarded as a landmark in the photographic evolution of the magazine. A former contributor to Magnum Photos, Allard has been published in most of the major magazines in the United States and abroad.

For more than 30 years, Vincent J. Musi has photographed diverse subjects—from traveling Route 66 to global warming, life under volcanoes, Sicilian mummies, the American landscape, culture, history, and archaeology. His work was included in National Geographic’s Top Ten photographs and he has 11 covers of the magazine to his credit; the most recent was the April 2014 issue on Exotic Pets.