Land Use: A Group Photo Exhibition in Toronto

From July 21 through September 8, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Land Use. Focusing of the work of artists who explore nature in their images, this group exhibition features the work of Robert Burley, Dana Fritz, Geoffrey James, and Jamey Stillings. The photographers diverse approaches to natural and urban landscapes complement each other and allow the view to reflect on our connection to the world around us.

Robert Burley has sought to describe and interpret the built environment in which he lives. His work often explores the transition between city and country through projects such as ORD: O’Hare Airfield, Viewing Olmsted, Great Lakes and An Enduring Wilderness. He has also photographed urban spaces and structures through commissioned and self-directed projects that include: Disappearance of Darkness, The New Suburb, Instruments of Faith, House/Home, and The Places of Glenn Gould.

Dana Fritz investigates the ways we shape and represent the natural world in cultivated and constructed landscapes. She is a Professor in the School of Art, Art History & Design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fritz’s work has been exhibited in over 60 venues in the last decade and is included in collections around the world.

Geoffrey James was born in Wales in 1942, read Modern History at Wadham College, completed his BA and MA at Oxford and emigrated to Canada in 1966. A self-taught photographer, he is the author or subject of more than a dozen books and monographs and is represented in major collections internationally. He lives in Toronto, where he has been named the city’s first Photo Laureate.