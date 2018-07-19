FUJIFILM’s New Travel-Friendly XF10

Press release from Fujifilm



FUJIFILM North America Corporation has announced the latest addition to the X Series lineup, the FUJIFILM XF10, a premium compact digital camera with a high quality FUJINON 18.5mm F2.8 fixed lens. Weighing only 280g, the XF10 combines simple touchscreen operation with superior image quality and versatile settings in a pocket-sized body, making it the perfect companion for photo enthusiasts and smartphone users alike.

“We are excited to introduce the XF10 as a premium, ultra-lightweight compact camera that delivers high quality images and new features in a body small enough to travel with, and possesses functionality to instantly transfer images to your phone to share,” said Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of the Electronic Imaging Division & Optical Devices Division at FUJIFILM North America Corporation.

Available in August 2018, the XF10 has wide dynamic range and produces sharp, high resolution images. Combined with Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology, its 24.2 megapixel APS-C sized sensor allows the XF10 to produce high quality images in a wide range of settings. In addition, both 4K movie and Full HD high speed video are available on the XF10.

The new FUJIFILM XF10 is the first X Series camera to offer the new “SQUARE MODE,” which allows users to switch to a 1:1 format with a single flick of the touchscreen. Combined with a method for seamless transfer of images to a smartphone, this camera enhances compatibility with social media where the 1:1 format has become a popular image format for posting photos. Available in Black or Champagne Gold, the XF10 is a stylish and portable tool for everyday creatives.

High Quality FUJINON Lens Covers a Wide Range of Subjects from Landscapes to Snapshots

The XF10 features an 18.5mmF2.8 FUJINON lens (equivalent to 28mm on 35mm format) that ensures every image is sharp from center to edges. The optical design of the lens is perfectly matched to the sensor in the XF10, to ensure there is no compromise in quality due to the camera’s compact size. With the Digital Teleconverter function, the camera is capable of taking photos with equivalent focal lengths of 35mm and 50mm on a 35mm format.

Enhanced Creativity with Unique Film Simulation and Advanced Filter Modes

The XF10 offers 11 unique FUJIFILM Film Simulations and 19 Advanced Filters, providing photographers with the ability to enhance their creativity. The camera also introduces two new Advanced Filters – “Rich & Fine” and “Monochrome [NIR]” – to easily add artistic flair or film-like color tones to photos. The new “Rich & Fine” filter provides brighter and more vivid color at the center of the image, and a slight shadow at the corners in order to emphasize the subject, perfect for food and other tabletop photography. The “Monochrome [NIR]” filter simulates a monochrome effect as taken by near-infrared cameras.

FUJIFILM XF10 Key Features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

3.0-inch” (approx. 1,040K-dot) color LCD touchscreen, aspect ratio 3:2

Standard output sensitivity of ISO200 – ISO1280

Extended output sensitivity of ISO100 – ISO51200

Bluetooth® version 4.1 low energy technology

New “SQUARE MODE” for 1:1 format

4K 3840 x 2160 15P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

Full HD 1920 x 1080 59.94P / 50P / 24P / 23.98P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

HD 1280 x 720 59.94P / 50P / 24P / 23.98P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

High Speed Movie 1280 x 720 1.6x / 2x / 3.3x / 4x

Accessories

Li-ion Battery NP-95

AC-5VG AC adapter

USB Cable

Hand Strap

Lens Cap

Owner’s Manual

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJIFILM XF10 will be available in August 2018 in the U.S. and Canada for USD $499.95 and CAD $649.99.