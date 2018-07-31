Canon’s PowerShot SX740 HS Digital Camera

Press release by Canon

Whether your family is always on the go, you are an up-and-coming vlogger or you enjoy posting photos to social media, a compact digital camera capable of producing high quality images is a necessity. Canon U.S.A., Inc. has introduced the new PowerShot SX740 HS digital camera boasting a 40x Optical Zoom Lens (equivalent to 24-960mm), a 20.3 Megapixel CMOS imaging sensor and 4K video capabilities, which is a first in the PowerShot series.

“We remain committed to incorporating the latest technologies and innovations into Canon products that help meet the needs of our customers,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “As we continue to grow the popular PowerShot SX-series, we are excited to offer more imaging solutions that encourage visual storytelling.”

Featuring a DIGIC 8 Image Processor, dual-sensing image stabilization, automatic image transfer, feature assistant and a 3.0-inch LCD screen that rotates 180 degrees, the PowerShot SX740 HS helps make transitioning away from smartphone photography fun and easy. With high-speed continuous shooting up to 7.4fps, an ergonomic design and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, you can easily capture life’s greatest moments with the PowerShot SX740 HS.

Availability and Pricing

The PowerShot SX740 HS will be available for purchase in late August for US$399.99. To purchase this product or for more information about Canon U.S.A products, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/.