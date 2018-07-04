Canadian Photography Institute Research Fellows

The National Gallery of Canada‘s Canadian Photography Institute has announced the recipients of the 2018 Research Fellowship Program. The program was established last year, and recipients receive $10,000 each to support their projects as well as a full-time residency at the National Gallery. The next call for applications will open in February 2019. Photography experts (historians, curators, independent researchers, artists and other professionals in the visual arts and museology fields or related disciplines) working in Canada or abroad may apply.

The 2018 recipents of the CPI Research Fellowship Program follow.

Lori Alexander, a doctoral student in art history and theory at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, will examine the work of five Canadian Indigenous photographers to explore how the artists use or reference historical photographs.

Hilary Dow, an MA student in art history at Carleton University, will explore the role of women in photography and in 19th- century photography albums in the CPI collection.

Martha Langford, Research Chair and Director of the Gail and Stephen A. Jarislowsky Institute for Studies in Canadian Art and professor in the Department of Art History at Concordia University, will pursue two projects: the research and writing of a comprehensive history of photography in Canada and a collection of essays on the development of photographic studies in Canada from 1968-1983.

Karla McManus, an art historian, and Andreas Rutkauskas, a photographer, will research the National Film Board of Canada’s Still Photography Division publication, Between Friends / Entre amis, a gift from the Canadian government to the United States at the time of its bicentennial. They will examine how the publication came about, its legacy and impact.

Marjolaine Poirier, a doctoral student at the Université du Québec à Montréal, will research the production and circulation of stereoscopic views of Quebec City and Montreal between 1850-1885 in the CPI collection to explore the relationship between the views of the cities and the construction of imaginary places.

Audrey Sands, a doctoral student in the history of art at Yale University, will research Lisette Model’s teaching, as well as her years working for Harper’s Bazaar.