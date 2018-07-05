5 Interesting Reads

- 500px has shut down its stock-photo platform and no longer allows photographers to license their work under Creative Commons license.
- Here’s a look at Lisette Model’s street photography. As you might have seen, Audrey Sands—one of just-announced recipients of the CPI Reasearch Fellowship Program—will be studying Model’s teaching and years working at Harper’s Bazaar.
- Buddhist monk Akiyoshi Taniguchi finds so much inspiration in photography that he has photography gallery at the temple he runs.
- This British Journal of Photography article discusses the role of photography in the discussion on climate change.
- Did you know that Stanley Kubrick started out in photography?
