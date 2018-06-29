World Press Photo 2018: Ottawa

The 2018 World Press Photo exhibition is now making its way to several cities in Canada! From July 20 through August 12, you can see the winning images at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. Other upcoming Canadian exhibition locations include the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal (August 29-September 30), Brookfield Place (Allen Lambert Galleria) in Toronto (October 2-22), and La Pulperie in Chicoutimi (October 19-November 11).

Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won 2018 World Press Photo of the Year, and Canadian Kevin Frayer received 2nd prize in the category General News (Stories) for his series documenting the “clearance operations” against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar conducted by the Burmese army in 2017.