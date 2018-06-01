Vivian Maier’s Images at the Art Gallery of Hamilton

From June 16 through January 6, the Art Gallery of Hamilton in Ontario is presenting Vivian Maier: Street Photographer. The gallery is the first in Canada to present this exhibition, which includes more than 100 black-and-white and colour photographs as well as some 8-mm films. Maier’s images were largely of street scenes in Chicago and New York (along with some travel photography), taken on her ever-present Rolleiflex. Despite having more than 100,000 negatives, 2000 rolls of film, and 3000 prints, her work was unknown until being discovered in an auction in Chicago by John Maloof. Those around her were stunned at the discovery because they only knew her as a nanny, not as an artist.

An exhibition preview is available here. The museum offers free exhibition tours at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.