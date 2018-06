Sunscreen in Calgary

From July 7 through August 25, Newzones in Calgary is celebrating summer with its annual group show, Sunscreen. The multimedia show includes photography, sculpture and paintings, and the featured work is constantly rotated! Artists include Dianne Bos, Yehouda Chaki, Vicky Christou, Kristofir Dean, Franco DeFrancesca, Jonathan Forrest, Emily Filler, Bradley Harms, Joshua Jensen-Nagle, Marie Lannoo, Stuart McCall, Sarah Nind, Colleen Philippi, Rana Rochat, Pat Service and Donald Sultan.