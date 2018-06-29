Suggested Summer Reading for Photography Buffs 2018: Part 2

Henri Cartier-Bresson: Interviews and Conversations, 1951–1998

edited by Clément Chéroux and Julie Jones

Aperture, $26.95, 160 pages, soft cover

These 12 interviews with Henri Cartier-Bresson have been brought together in one collection for the first time in English. Though there are no images in the book, Cartier-Bresson’s words are compelling on their own. I found myself repeatedly making notes, and don’t tell my doctor, but the hour-and-a-half wait for my appointment was not too bad because this book made the time pass quickly. Filled with the thoughts of one of the greatest photographic masters, Henri Cartier-Bresson: Interviews and Conversations, 1951–1998 should probably be required reading for all of us.

The Soul of the Camera

by David duChemin

Rocky Nook, $45, 288 pages, hard cover

If you’re tired of pontifications on gear and histograms and you want to create more personal images, add this one to your reading list. Whether discussing patience, improvisation, the place of craft, the role of the audience, or any of the other 20 chapters’ topics, duChemin’s reflections are candid, thought provoking and passionate. Certain ideas are bound to resonate deeply with you, so if you’re an underliner or note-taker, get your pen ready. The Soul of the Camera: The Photographer’s Place in Picture-Making will bolster your courage and determination as you work to improve your images by adding more humanity, more soul, and more of yourself into your work.

Read This If You Want to Take Great Photos of Places.

by Henry Carroll

Laurence King, $25.50, 128 pages, soft cover

This smart, accessible book breaks down the art of photographing places into bite-size chapters addressing one specific topic. Each idea (e.g., Horizon Lines) is covered on two pages with a well-written and enjoyable text and example image. Read This If You Want to Take Great Photos of Places will help you do just that. And, as if that’s not enough, its compact size (and brief chapters) make it the perfect book to keep with you in your bag for when you’re stuck waiting somewhere and want something fun to read.

Total Records: Photography and the Art of the Album Cover

edited by Antoine de Beaupré, Serge Vincendet and Sam Stourdz

text by Jacques Denis

interview with Jean-Baptiste Mondino

Aperture, $40, 448 pages, soft cover

Total Records: Photography and the Art of the Album Cover explores the intersection of images and music through 20th-century record covers. With musicians Miles Davis, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Elvis, U2, the Beatles, Björk and many more, and photographers including Irving Penn, Sebastião Salgado, Elliott Erwitt, Martin Parr, Anton Corbijn, Anne Leibovitz, Alec Soth, Joel Meyerowitz, Susan Meiselas and Robert Frank, to name a few, this tome is a fascinating Who’s Who for both industries.

Stephen Shore: Selected Works 1973-1981

photography by Stephen Shore

texts and image selections by 15 contributors

Aperture, $108, 272 pages, hard cover

Stephen Shore: Selected Works 1973-1981 is an appealingly designed large-format book that’s best lifted with both hands (30.5 x 38.1 cm/12 x 15 in.). Though its format and cover packs a big punch, what’s inside surpassed all my expectations. A 15-person international team of photographers, curators, authors and cultural figures were each asked to select 10 images from Shore’s vast Uncommon Places archive. Featuring mostly previously unpublished photographs, the resulting photo book is a fascinating, multifaceted look at the work of this celebrated artist. I loved studying the large images and reading each contributor’s reflections on Stephen Shore’s work—a wonderful discovery!

Want more reading ideas? Check these out:

Suggested Summer Reading for Photography Buffs 2018: Part 1