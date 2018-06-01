Through October 28, the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto is presenting Photography: First World War, 1914 – 1918, the first of a two-part series.The AGO has almost 500 albums from this area, which were donated by a private collector in 2004. The relationship between warfare and photography is made clear through this diverse, multinational collection of albums from Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, the United States, Australia, Italy, Czech Republic, and Russia. In addition, the gallery will present photographs by Australian war photographer James Francis “Frank” Hurley (1885–1962). His album Australian Units on the Western Front (1916–1918) chronicles life on the front. The second part of this series will be presented from November 10, 2018 through April 14, 2019.