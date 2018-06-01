2019 Sony World Photography Awards: Now Open

Organized by the World Photography Organisation, the Sony World Photography Awards are now open! The awards offer four competitions to photographers: Professional, Open, Youth and Student. You may only enter images in one of the competitions. The Professional competition has 10 categories and winners are judged on a body of work (deadline: January 11, 2019 – 13.00 GMT). The Open competition has 10 categories and the winners are selected based on single images (deadline: January 4, 2019 – 13.00 GMT). The Youth competition is for single images from photographers aged 12 to 19 (deadline: January 4, 2019 – 13.00 GMT). And the Student competition is for people studying photography (deadline: November 30, 2018 – 13.00 GMT).

Now in its 12th year, the Sony Awards competitions and platforms are geared toward the continuous development of photographers worldwide. The winning, shortlisted and commended images will be exhibited at Somerset House in London, U.K. In addition, Student and Professional Sony Grants offer US$7000 and US$3500 to four professional and three student recipients, respectively, to help them develop their work.