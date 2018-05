From June 2 through July 14, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is featuring Sara Angelucci’s Piece Work. This photography, audio, video and sculptural installation project focuses on Coppley Apparel. This garment factory in Hamilton, Ont., has been making finely tailored men’s suits since 1883. Angelucci’s project brings light to the contributions of the mostly female immigrants who have worked in this factory over the years.