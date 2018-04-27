Scotiabank Photography Award: Shelley Niro Exhibition at CONTACT

The work of 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award winner Shelley Niro is on view at the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto through August 5. Curated by Gaëlle Morel, this solo exhibition is a primary exhibition of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.
The 2018 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlisted artists are Moyra Davey (Toronto, Ont. and New York, NY), Greg Staats (Toronto, Ont.), and Stephen Waddell (Vancouver, B.C.). The winner will receive a $50,000 prize, a solo Primary Exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre during the 2019 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published and distributed by Steidl. The two finalists will each receive $10,000.
This award is the largest peer-nominated and peer-reviewed award for Canadian contemporary photography. Eleven artists were on the 2018 Scotiabank Photography Award longlist.
