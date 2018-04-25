From May 4 through September 16, the Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) in Ottawa is presenting Fifty Years of Collecting Photographs: The Extended Moment. The National Gallery of Canada began collecting photography in 1967 at a time when few museums recognized photography as a fine art, and this exhibition highlights the collection’s diversity. In addition, PhotoLab 4: New Generation Photography Award Exhibition is also on view through August 19. A partnership between the Canadian Photography Institute and Scotiabank, this New Generation competition recognizes Canadians 30 years old and under working in the photographic arts. Each of these artists will receive a $10,000 cash prize, in addition to having their work on view in this exhibition.