Sony World Photography Awards: Open Category Winners Announced

The Sony World Photography Awards, produced by the World Photography Organisation, has announced its 2018 Open winners. In this record-breaking 11th edition, the competition received almost 320 000 submissions from photographers hailing from more than 200 countries.

The Open category winners are:

● Architecture: Andreas Pohl, German with the image The Man and the Mysterious Tower

● Culture: Panos Skordas, Greek with image Young Minotaur

● Enhanced: Klaus Lenzen, German with image Every Breath You Take

● Landscape & Nature: Veselin Atanasov, Bulgarian with image Early Autumn

● Motion: Fajar Kristianto, Indonesian with image The Highest Platform

● Portraiture: Nick Dolding, British with image Emile

● Still Life: Richard Frishman, American with image Sunday Buffet at Jerry Mikeska’s BBQ; Columbus, Texas 2017

● Street Photography: Manuel Armenis, German with image Old Friends

● Travel: Mikkel Beiter, Danish with image Shapes of Lofoten

● Wildlife: Justuna Zduńczyk, Polish with image An Unexpected Meeting

Open Photographer of the Year will be announced on April 19, along with the overall and Professional category winners. The shortlisted and commended images will be on view in the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Exhibition from April 20 through May 6 at Somerset House in London, U.K.

Nine Canadians have already been recognized in this year’s competition. Three Canadian photographers were shortlisted: Kevin Frayer (Professional competition, Current Affairs & News category), Yonathan Kellerman (Open competition, Motion category), and Benjamin Aerssen (Open competition, Still Life category, also commended). Five additional Canadians were commended for ranking among the top 50 in the world in their categories in the Open competition: Richard Vandegriend (Open Architecture category), Desirée Patterson (Open Enhanced category), Lampson Karmin Yip (Open Motion category), Benjamin Aerssen (Open Still Life category, also shortlisted), Ronny Wan (Open Travel category), and Rita Wong (Open Travel category). In the Student Focus competition, Samuel Bolduc (College de Matane, Quebec) was shortlisted for his image Fragmentation.

In addition, each year the SWPA awards the Outstanding Contribution to Photography prize. This year German artist Candida Höfer is the winner. A selection of her large-scale architectural photographs will be included in the SWPA exhibition at Summerset House in London.