NPAC Announces National Picture of the Year Finalists

March 9, 2018 at 3:56 pm  •  Posted in Awards and Contests, CONTACT Festival, Exhibitions, News & Events by  •  0 Comments

Skipper Tom McClure discards the innards of gutted fish back into the sea on board his fishing trawler Harvest Reaper off the coast of Newlyin, south west of England on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Coastal towns in U.K. were some of the areas most in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum. According to the Executive Chairman of The National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations Barrie Deas, EU vessels were fishing four times more than U.K. vessels. Fishermen felt they needed to ‘take control back’ of their waters. With pulling out of the EU, Britain will be terminating historic rights enjoyed by France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Netherlands that predates the U.K.’s own entry into the EU. (Annie Sakkab / for Bloomberg)

The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) has announced the finalists of the 11th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. The finalists were selected from more than 2000 images and 25 multimedia productions submitted by Canadian photojournalists.

The finalists may be viewed online at npac.ca. The images will also be presented in a featured exhibition at Capture Photography Festival in Vancouver from April 9 through May 4, with an opening reception on April 12. For those in the Toronto area, the exhibition will be on view during Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in May 7 to 19 in First Canadian Place, with an opening reception on May 10.

The 2017 Photograph of the Year, Photojournalist of the Year, Student Photographer of the Year, Student Multimedia of the Year, and the category winners will be announced at the National Pictures of the Year Gala on April 28.

Cole Burston, President of NPAC, said, “From grief and desperation to joy and jubilation, these photographs tell those stories with respect and class. What another fantastic retrospective of the year in Canadian Photojournalism.”

Firefighters, including Max Arcand, left, and Jordain Lamothe, right, take a brief break while conducting a controlled burn to help prevent the Finlay Creek wildfire from spreading near Peachland, B.C., on Thursday September 7, 2017. The wildfire season in British Columbia set records as the most destructive in the province’s recorded history. (Darryl Dyck / for The Canadian Press)

The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2017 National Pictures of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

PHOTOJOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Chris Donovan / Independent
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective
John Woods / Independent

SPOT NEWS – Sponsored by The Camera Store

Tyler Anderson / National Post – Crane Rescue
Mathieu Belanger / Independent for Reuters – Snowstorm
Martin Tremblay / La Presse – Islamic Centre shooting

GENERAL NEWS – Sponsored by Cision

Chris Donovan / Independent – Undocumented immigrant
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – NDP Leader John Horgan
Brett Gundlock / Boreal Collective for The New York Times – Wake of Juan Jiménez
Larry Wong / Edmonton Journal – Congregation members collapse

FEATURE – Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press

Pieter de Vos / Independent – Christopher Banda bathes
Mike Deal / Winnipeg Free Press – 100-year-old birthday
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Calf branding
Annie Sakkab / Independent for Bloomberg – Coastal town fishing

SPORTS ACTION – Sponsored by Nikon Canada

Mathieu Belanger / Independent – Cross-country world cup
Bernard Brault / La Presse – Goins breaks bat
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – Rugby Sevens grab
Kevin Light / Independent – Regatta celebration

SPORTS FEATURE – Sponsored by Sony Canada

Mark Blinch / Independent for The Globe and Mail – Wolfpack celebration
Kevin Light / Independent for CBC – First podium finish
Tijana Martin / Lethbridge Herald – Prairie Championship cheer
Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press – Radulov and fan

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Vistek

Michelle Berg / Saskatoon StarPhoenix – Iona Whipp
Anne-Marie Jackson / Toronto Star – MYTORONTO
David Zelikovitz / Maclean’s – Women’s March

TEAM MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Thomson Reuters

Michelle Kungl’s Incredible Journey
Reporter: Laurie Monsebraaten
Videographer: Carlos Osorio
Editor: Anne-Marie Jackson
Producers: Carlos Osorio and Anne-Marie Jackson

Caged by Canada
Reporter: Brendan Kennedy
Videographer, Editor and Producer: Anne-Marie Jackson
Illustrator: Ainsley Ashby-Snyder

Nalongo
Directed by: Brent Foster
Director of Photography: Pawel Dwulit
Producer: Tammy Foster
Edited by: Peter Schnobb and Brent Foster
Title Design and Animation: Reactiv
Sound Design: Defacto Sound
Colorist: Dmitry Kuznetsov

PICTORIAL – Sponsored by Canon Canada

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press – Cowboy branding
Ben Nelms / Independent – Salmon trimmings
Justin Tang / Independent for The Canadian Press – Canada 150 projection

PICTURE STORY – FEATURE – Sponsored by Leica

Chris Donovan / Independent for CBC – Patricia’s Dolls
Chris Donovan / Independent – The Cloud Factory
Stephanie Foden / Independent – RV Diaries
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Hutterite women branding

PICTURE STORY – INTERNATIONAL – Sponsored by Leica

Pieter de Vos / Independent – Homelands
Chris Donovan / Independent for The New York Times – They Look At Us Different
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – We Shall See
Jim Young / AFP – Victims of violence in Chicago
Brett Gundlock / Boreal Collective for The New York Times – Mexico’s horrible year

PICTURE STORY – NEWS – Sponsored by Leica

Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – BC Wildfires
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – Oil Sands
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – Between Liberties
Jesse Winter / Independent for The Toronto Star – Gabriel Smarch

PORTRAIT / PERSONALITY – Sponsored by Beau Photo

Chris Donovan / Independent – Damian London
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Kade McDonald
Kevin Light / CBC – Natalie Wilkie
Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star – Alex Janvier

SOCIAL ISSUE – Sponsored by Fujifilm

Chris Donovan / Independent for CBC – The Doll Lady
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – Nazi salute
Nick Iwanyshyn / Maclean’s – Razak Iyal
John Woods / Independent for The Canadian Press – Somali migrants

Student Photographer of the Year – Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
Submission deadline: April 15, 2018

Student Multimedia of the Year – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
Submission deadline: April 15, 2018

Novice steer rider Kade McDonald of Melville, Sask. poses for a portrait after his muddy ride at the Calgary Stampede. (Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun)

