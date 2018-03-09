NPAC Announces National Picture of the Year Finalists

The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) has announced the finalists of the 11th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. The finalists were selected from more than 2000 images and 25 multimedia productions submitted by Canadian photojournalists.
The finalists may be viewed online at npac.ca. The images will also be presented in a featured exhibition at Capture Photography Festival in Vancouver from April 9 through May 4, with an opening reception on April 12. For those in the Toronto area, the exhibition will be on view during Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in May 7 to 19 in First Canadian Place, with an opening reception on May 10.
The 2017 Photograph of the Year, Photojournalist of the Year, Student Photographer of the Year, Student Multimedia of the Year, and the category winners will be announced at the National Pictures of the Year Gala on April 28.
Cole Burston, President of NPAC, said, “From grief and desperation to joy and jubilation, these photographs tell those stories with respect and class. What another fantastic retrospective of the year in Canadian Photojournalism.”
The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2017 National Pictures of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):
PHOTOJOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by The Canadian Press
Chris Donovan / Independent
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective
John Woods / Independent
SPOT NEWS – Sponsored by The Camera Store
Tyler Anderson / National Post – Crane Rescue
Mathieu Belanger / Independent for Reuters – Snowstorm
Martin Tremblay / La Presse – Islamic Centre shooting
GENERAL NEWS – Sponsored by Cision
Chris Donovan / Independent – Undocumented immigrant
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – NDP Leader John Horgan
Brett Gundlock / Boreal Collective for The New York Times – Wake of Juan Jiménez
Larry Wong / Edmonton Journal – Congregation members collapse
FEATURE – Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press
Pieter de Vos / Independent – Christopher Banda bathes
Mike Deal / Winnipeg Free Press – 100-year-old birthday
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Calf branding
Annie Sakkab / Independent for Bloomberg – Coastal town fishing
SPORTS ACTION – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
Mathieu Belanger / Independent – Cross-country world cup
Bernard Brault / La Presse – Goins breaks bat
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – Rugby Sevens grab
Kevin Light / Independent – Regatta celebration
SPORTS FEATURE – Sponsored by Sony Canada
Mark Blinch / Independent for The Globe and Mail – Wolfpack celebration
Kevin Light / Independent for CBC – First podium finish
Tijana Martin / Lethbridge Herald – Prairie Championship cheer
Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press – Radulov and fan
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Vistek
Michelle Berg / Saskatoon StarPhoenix – Iona Whipp
Anne-Marie Jackson / Toronto Star – MYTORONTO
David Zelikovitz / Maclean’s – Women’s March
TEAM MULTIMEDIA – Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
Michelle Kungl’s Incredible Journey
Reporter: Laurie Monsebraaten
Videographer: Carlos Osorio
Editor: Anne-Marie Jackson
Producers: Carlos Osorio and Anne-Marie Jackson
Caged by Canada
Reporter: Brendan Kennedy
Videographer, Editor and Producer: Anne-Marie Jackson
Illustrator: Ainsley Ashby-Snyder
Nalongo
Directed by: Brent Foster
Director of Photography: Pawel Dwulit
Producer: Tammy Foster
Edited by: Peter Schnobb and Brent Foster
Title Design and Animation: Reactiv
Sound Design: Defacto Sound
Colorist: Dmitry Kuznetsov
PICTORIAL – Sponsored by Canon Canada
Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press – Cowboy branding
Ben Nelms / Independent – Salmon trimmings
Justin Tang / Independent for The Canadian Press – Canada 150 projection
PICTURE STORY – FEATURE – Sponsored by Leica
Chris Donovan / Independent for CBC – Patricia’s Dolls
Chris Donovan / Independent – The Cloud Factory
Stephanie Foden / Independent – RV Diaries
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Hutterite women branding
PICTURE STORY – INTERNATIONAL – Sponsored by Leica
Pieter de Vos / Independent – Homelands
Chris Donovan / Independent for The New York Times – They Look At Us Different
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – We Shall See
Jim Young / AFP – Victims of violence in Chicago
Brett Gundlock / Boreal Collective for The New York Times – Mexico’s horrible year
PICTURE STORY – NEWS – Sponsored by Leica
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – BC Wildfires
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – Oil Sands
Ian Willms / Boreal Collective – Between Liberties
Jesse Winter / Independent for The Toronto Star – Gabriel Smarch
PORTRAIT / PERSONALITY – Sponsored by Beau Photo
Chris Donovan / Independent – Damian London
Leah Hennel / Calgary Herald / Sun – Kade McDonald
Kevin Light / CBC – Natalie Wilkie
Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star – Alex Janvier
SOCIAL ISSUE – Sponsored by Fujifilm
Chris Donovan / Independent for CBC – The Doll Lady
Darryl Dyck / Independent for The Canadian Press – Nazi salute
Nick Iwanyshyn / Maclean’s – Razak Iyal
John Woods / Independent for The Canadian Press – Somali migrants
Student Photographer of the Year – Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
Submission deadline: April 15, 2018
Student Multimedia of the Year – Sponsored by Nikon Canada
Submission deadline: April 15, 2018
