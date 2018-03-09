Nikon Business Seminar in Mississauga: Pricing for Profit



If you are in the Mississauga area, Nikon Canada is offering a free seminar on Pricing for Profit on March 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nikon Ambassador Sam Sciarrino will discuss the thought process in photographing for sales. He will cover the fundamentals on pricing your services for sustainability and the sale process for portraits and weddings. There will be a Q and A after. Register here.

Sam Sciarrino is a second generation professional photographer for over 30 years, Sam holds his Master Photographer Degrees and Accolade of Exceptional Photographic Achievement, Master of Photographic Arts from Professional Photographers of Canada, and also a Master Craftsman of Photographic Arts from Professional Photographers of America. He has also been honoured as a Triple Master of WPPI.