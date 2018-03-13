New Generation Photography Award Winners Revealed

Scotiabank in partnership with the Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) of the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa has announced the three winners of its inaugural edition of the New Generation Photography Award: Elisa Julia Gilmour (Toronto), Meryl McMaster (Ottawa), and Deanna Pizzitelli (Ottawa). This prize for lens-based artists aged 30 and under aims to support young artists’ careers and help enable them to reach their potential.
Luce Lebart, Director of Canadian Photography Institute, stated, “I am thrilled, on behalf of the Canadian Photography Institute, to congratulate the three young recipients of the 2018 New Generation Photography Award. We look forward to working closely with Elisa, Meryl, and Deanna on their exhibition at the PhotoLab of the National Gallery of Canada. The imaginations of each of these young artists are very different, yet interact wonderfully. This delightful diversity is fully representative of the new generation to which we offer our encouragement.”
Each winning artist will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and a group exhibition at the CPI PhotoLab, which is on view from April 13 to August 19, with an artist talk on May 5 at 1 p.m. There will also be an exhibition of the winners’ work in Toronto during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival at OCAD’s Onsite Gallery from May 5 to June 17.
2018 New Generation Photography Award Recipients
Elisa Julia Gilmour is an emerging Canadian artist producing still and moving images. Her work engages with the notion of ephemerality through gestural storytelling. Her most recent project, Éperdument (Madly) (2016), which included a three-channel video installation and a publication of short stories, investigates how a Corsican mythological figure has enlivened a contemporary sense of identity. She has exhibited at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, the Ryerson Image Centre and the Art Gallery of Mississauga.
Meryl McMaster is a Canadian-based artist and photography graduate from the Ontario College of Art and Design. She was born and raised in Ottawa and is of Plains Cree/European decent. Her work explores questions of identity, representation, perception, myth, memory and the environment. Her distinct approach to photographic self-portraiture has been influenced by her experiences working in and exploring remote Canadian landscapes, as well as by contemplations over the complexities of her family heritage. Her solo exhibition Confluence (curated by Heather Anderson and originating at Carleton University Art Gallery) is travelling to four more venues across Canada.
Deanna Pizzitelli is a Canadian photo-based artist and educator. She completed her BFA in Photography at Ryerson University, and her MFA at the University of Arizona. With an emphasis on the emotional landscape, Pizzitelli uses analogue processes to explore themes of fantasy, desire, longing and loss. Her practice is motivated by the act of travel, the visual residue of her many intersections with landscape, wildlife and culture. Pizzitelli’s work was recently exhibited at AIPAD: The Photography Show, New York, and Paris Photo, 2017. She has attended residencies in Canada, Iceland and Portugal. She is represented by Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto.
Award Jury Members
Luce Lebart, Director, Canadian Photography Institute, Chair of the Jury;
Robert Bean, Professor, Visual Arts, NSCAD, Scotiabank Photography Award jury member (2014-2016);
Stan Douglas, Artist and past Scotiabank Photography Award winner (2013); and,
Elena Navarro, Director of FotoMexico with Centro de la Imagen in Mexico City.
