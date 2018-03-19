Images by Angela Grauerholz on View in Montreal

Through April 21, Angela Grauerholz’s work is on view at Art45 in Montreal. Grauerholz is the 2015 Scotiabank Photography Award winner, and the works on view at Art45 are representative of the artist’s concentration on institutions like libraries and museums. One new body of work was photographed amid renovation as Paris’ Carnavalet Museum, and the other in-progress series, The Empty S(h)elf, focuses on shelves in places like Royal Victoria Hospital. This exploration of empty museum and library spaces is a reminder of the necessity to reconsider and renew our ideas.

In the monograph published by Steidl (Angela Grauerholz, Göttingen, 2016), Eduardo Ralickas states, “[. . .] Grauerholz’s photographs accomplish an unusual feat: they take up their existence qua photographs derived from prior experiences with prior images (be they real or mental), and include it in the experience of the finished work. One can call this their ‘reflexive density.'”