Elinchrom Introduces the ELB 500 TTL



Press release by Elinchrom

The Elinchrom ELB 500 TTL is an incredibly portable and powerful battery pack solution. It combines 500ws of power with a feature set that includes High Speed Sync, Active Charging, Full Asymmetry, and built-in Skyport Protocol to empower photographers both in studio and on-location to bring their imagery to the next level.

The Speed and Simplicity of TTL

The ELB 500 TTL is ideal for photographers who find themselves in time sensitive shooting environments where the inherent speed of TTL lets them capture images at the speed of life, or for those who simply prefer the convenience of TTL. The “Manual Lock” functionality allows photographers to get an initial “lock” on their exposure in TTL and then switch to manual mode to further adjust their exposure as they need or to explore different creative effects.

The Power and Performance of 500 ws in an Incredibly Portable Package

The ELB 500 TTL is powerful enough to overpower the sun, delivers 400 full power flashes on a single charge and has a fast recycling time of 2 seconds at max power, ensuring you won’t miss an important moment. The ELB 500 head is smaller than speedlites yet delivers 10 times more power. It is lightweight enough to be mounted on a camera bracket or boom arm while on location.

The Versatility of HSS, Asymmetry and Active Charging

High Speed Sync lets photographers freeze motion with incredible sharpness, create a narrow depth of field, or darken overly bright backgrounds using a high shutter speed (up to 1/8000sec). With the new ELB 500 TTL, not having to worry about flash sync limitations or the time of day makes for a very liberating creative experience.

Full asymmetry across two lamp connections provides a broader range of creative control. Active Charging provides the freedom to charge the battery while actively shooting in studio, making it perfect for an uninterrupted workflow.

The ELB 500 TTL’s native Q-Mount (Quadra Mount) is seamlessly compatible with Elinchrom’s line of super-portable “Portalite” series of softboxes and can work with any of your favorite full-sized Elinchrom or Profoto light modifiers via an optional adapter.



The Convenience and Control of Skyport (and Phottix ODIN II)

The ELB 500 TTL features built-in Skyport Protocol, Elinchrom’s reliable and easy to use wireless system. Existing Skyport Plus HS for Canon and Nikon owners will be able to upgrade their transmitters to work with the ELB 500 TTL via a free firmware upgrade with more brands to follow. Via their ongoing technology alliance, the ELB 500 is also compatible with the Phottix ODIN II wireless transmitteres. This lets a photographer trigger and control virtually any light or combination of lights in their collection with either Elinchrom or Phottix transmitters right from their camera.

The Ease and Intuitiveness of a Well-Thought-Out User Interface

When the pressure is on to get the shot, no one ever wants to fumble with controls. The large OLED display and intuitive controls of the ELB 500 TTL makes using the pack a pleasure.

The Heritage, Quality and Value of Elinchrom

The ELB 500 TTL is the newest compact flash solution in a long line of innovative and ultra-reliable Elinchrom products that represent a decades-long commitment to crafting the highest quality lighting tools while providing a superb value to their customers.

The Result: The Most Powerful and Portable TTL Light Ever for Portrait Photographers Looking to Take Their Work to More Adventurous Places

The ELB 500 TTL represents an optimal feature set for portrait photographers and is ideal for those looking to trade up to a more powerful option from their existing speedlights.

“We are genuinely excited about the new ELB 500 TTL as it lets portrait shooters across a wide variety of genres working in studio and on location achieve incredible results at a really terrific value. This 500 ws TTL pack when combined with Elinchrom’s legendary modifiers and the ease of Skyport will become the go-to system for many portrait photographers.”

—Jan Lederman, MAC Group CEO

Gnigami is the exclusive distributor of Elinchrom in Canada. Visit www.gnigami.ca for more info on where to buy Elinchrom lighting solutions.