2018 Sony World Photography Awards: 9 Canadians Recognized

The Sony World Photography Awards, produced by the World Photography Organisation, has announced its 2018 shortlist. In this record-breaking 11th edition, the competition received 320 000 submissions from photographers hailing from more than 200 countries. Three Canadian photographers were shortlisted: Kevin Frayer (Professional competition, Current Affairs & News category), Yonathan Kellerman (Open competition, Motion category), and Benjamin Aerssen (Open competition, Still Life category, also commended).

Five additional Canadians were commended for ranking among the top 50 in the world in their categories in the Open competition: Richard Vandegriend (Open Architecture category), Desirée Patterson (Open Enhanced category), Lampson Karmin Yip (Open Motion category), Benjamin Aerssen (Open Still Life category, also shortlisted), Ronny Wan (Open Travel category), and Rita Wong (Open Travel category). In the Student Focus competition, Samuel Bolduc (College de Matane, Quebec) was shortlisted for his image Fragmentation.

The Professional competition awards strong bodies of work including 5-10 images. The Open competition selects winners based on the best single image across ten categories. Commended photographers place in the top 50 in the world across the ten categories of the Open competition. The Student Focus competition is for those studying photography.

The Open winners will be revealed on March 20; the overall and Professional category winners will be announced on April 19. The shortlisted and commended images will be on view in the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Exhibition from April 20 through May 6 at Somerset House in London, U.K.