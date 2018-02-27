Spider Holster Announces Launch of SpiderPro V2



Press release by Spider Camera Holster

Spider Camera Holster, a leading supplier of ergonomic camera-carrying solutions for photographers worldwide, has announced the launch of its newest product line, the SpiderPro V2. Designed by professional photographers, The SpiderPro V2 follows the popular launch of the original SpiderPro in 2009.

The entire SpiderPro V2 line is designed to protect photographers from neck, shoulder and back strain that photographers with heavy DSLRs frequently face, allowing photographers the comfort they need to capture the perfect shot every time. The improved SpiderPro V2 Plate now features anti-slip rubber grips, an anti-twist pin composed of stainless steel for increased strength and an improved design for a seamless carrying experience. Compatible with any tripod, the SpiderPro V2 Plate’s design includes two universal connections suitable for any tripod plate.

The SpiderPro V2 Holster is made from aluminum, stainless steel and features a two-position lock for enhanced security. The SpiderPro V2 Belt design has also been updated to easily adjust for size and comfort, fitting users with waist sizes of 28-50 inches. The SpiderPro V2 Belt is included in both the SpiderPro Single Camera System and Dual Camera System, allowing photographers to carry two cameras.

“The SpiderPro V2 is the latest in our line of ergonomic camera-carrying solutions that are precisely engineered to benefit professional photographers with heavy DSLRs,” said Shai Eynav, Founder and CEO of Spider Camera Holster. “The original SpiderPro launched in 2009 and we’ve heard from our customers around the world about their desire for a second version. Today is an exciting day for both Spider Holster and photographers worldwide looking for the latest addition to their repertoire.”

The SpiderPro V2 will be available worldwide in March 2018.

Pricing and features for each set are: