Olympus Releases New Firmware for Its OM-D and PEN Cameras

Press release by Olympus Canada

Olympus has announced a series of new firmware updates that are available immediately for several of its latest interchangeable lens cameras. The firmware upgrades include Version 2.0 for the flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Version 3.0 for the Olympus PEN-F, and Version 4.0 for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II.

Olympus is dedicated to providing ongoing product functionality and performance improvements to deliver cameras that users can depend on long after their initial purchase. The latest firmware updates are designed to bolster Olympus’s interchangeable lens cameras with the latest functionality, improved performance, and expanded creative options. Many of the firmware updates were implemented in response to users’ requests.

For example, Firmware Version 3.0 for the PEN-F adds the ability to save the settings of the Monochrome and Color Profile Control from the user’s computer onto the camera. Firmware Version 4.0 for the OM-D E-M5 Mark II adds the Focus Stacking function available on the OM-D E-M1 and E-M1 Mark II. In addition to these upgrades, videographers will now have access to the Look Up Table (LUT) file for the OM-D E-M1 Mark II and the OM-D E-M5 Mark II, allowing for advanced control and optimal color grading using DaVinci Resolve®.

Other new features include improved Pro Capture Mode functionality in the OM-D E-M1 Mark II’s Firmware Version 2.0, while the PEN-F’s Firmware Version 3.0 includes shading effects that were previously only available in Monochrome Profile Control and are now available in Color Profile Control and Color Creator.

Main Features

OM-D E-M1 Mark II Firmware Version 2.0 Details

1. Improved Pro Capture Mode functionality

Pro Capture Mode provides lag-free shooting so users can capture high-quality, full-resolution images at precise moments without compromise. Pro Capture buffers a running series of JPEG and RAW images when users press the shutter release halfway. With Firmware Version 2.0, the maximum number of pre-shutter frames that can be recorded once the shutter button is fully pressed has increased from 14 to 35. Additionally, a new display icon shows users that they have initiated Pro Capture Mode and the camera is currently buffering frames. All attachable lenses are now compatible with Pro Capture H (focus locks after first image is buffered).

Lens Pro Capture L Pro Capture H Olympus Micro Four Thirds System standard lenses Yes Yes Other Micro Four Thirds System standard lenses No Yes Four Thirds System standard lenses No Yes Lenses without electrical contacts (MF only) Yes Yes



3. Small AF Target setting added to S-AF and C-AF

In response to feedback from Olympus users looking for a greater level of precision when choosing a specific AF target, Small AF Targets have been added to the single target (1-point) AF area.

4. In-body Fisheye Correction when using M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO

Fisheye Distortion Correction is now available in-camera so that the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO can be used as a wide-angle lens without the fisheye effect. Fisheye Correction effects can be viewed by the user in real time on the rear monitor or EVF before shooting.

5. The magnify setting now offers a 100-percent enlargement ratio for use during image playback

Due to Olympus user feedback, pixel size display has been added to the magnification ratio options, making it possible to review images at a 1:1 pixel ratio.

6. New Flicker Scan function removes flickering when using the electronic shutter

The Flicker Scan function allows users to preview the scene and choose the proper shutter speed to avoid flickering, a phenomenon that is common when using the camera’s electronic shutter under fluorescent or LED light sources.

Other Improvements

• Continuous AF (C-AF) performance has been improved.

• AF response has been improved when using back-button focus AF settings with the AEL/AFL button.

• IS performance has been improved when shooting video, enabling more natural camera work (IS-equipped lenses require simultaneously released firmware update).

• Tethered shooting responsiveness and stability using Olympus Capture has been improved, providing an easier shooting workflow.

• The remaining battery level icon has been fine-tuned.

PEN-F Firmware Version 3.0 Details

1. Monochrome and Color Profile Control settings can be saved onto camera via computer

It is now possible to save Monochrome and Color Profile Control settings in images recorded on the PEN-F to the camera via a computer. Using the latest Olympus Digital Camera Updater (Ver. 2.1), simply select the image with the profile you want to use and save the settings to the camera.

2. Shading effects in Monochrome Profile Control are available in Color Profile Control and Color Creator

Due to popular demand, shading effects have been added to Color Profile Control and Color Creator for a wider range of photographic expression.

OM-D E-M5 Mark II Firmware Version 4.0 Details

1. In-Camera Focus Stacking function

The Focus Stacking function available on the Tough TG-5 and OM-D E-M1 Mark II is now available on the OM-D E-M5 Mark II. The focus is shifted in half-pixel increments while capturing eight images, which are then composited to form a single image that is in focus from the foreground to the background. A total of eight lenses are supported (the same lenses supported by OM-D E-M1 Mark II Firmware Version 2.0).

Common Features for OM-D E-M1 Mark II, PEN-F, and OM-D E-M5 Mark II

1. New Bleach Bypass Art Filter option

The Bleach Bypass Art Filter included in the OM-D E-M10 Mark III (released in September 2017) is now available with these firmware updates. This option replicates the bleach bypass effect used to develop film creating images with a beautiful metallic sheen.

2. Support for Panasonic LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm/F2.8/POWER O.I.S. interchangeable lens

This firmware update improves the compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG ELMARIT 200mm/F2.8/POWER O.I.S. (H-ES200) interchangeable lens.

Movie-exclusive picture mode: “Flat” LUT file release

An LUT file is released for movies recorded in the movie-exclusive picture mode “Flat” with the OM-D E-M1 Mark II and E-M5 Mark II. This file converts recorded videos to BT.709 in DaVinci Resolve from Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. for color grading.

Please visit the following URL for more details on the firmware updates: getolympus.com/firmware