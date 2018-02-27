New Lenses From Sigma

Press releases from Gentec International

SIGMA introduces 105mm F1.4 DG HSM to Art series for incredible bokeh

SIGMA Canada has introduced the new SIGMA 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens. Since introducing the first SIGMA Global Vision F1.4 lens in 2012, the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, SIGMA has been adding wide-aperture F1.4 options to the lineup. Now, with the introduction of the new 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, SIGMA offers a total of nine lenses with F1.4 brightness, including six for full-frame cameras and three for APS-C cameras. SIGMA has designed all of these lenses to offer minimal optical aberration and deliver incredible resolution and stunning contrast. Boasting the longest focal length of the F1.4 Art line lenses, the new lens combines outstanding resolution with a beautiful bokeh effect. Designed with great care to ensure that both the in-focus and out-of-focus areas of the photograph are equally satisfying to the eye, this lens is truly a “bokeh master.”

The SIGMA 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art has earned its place as the flagship of the F1.4 Art line lenses, prioritizing image quality above all to fulfill the promise of the line, delivering truly amazing optical performance. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art have not yet been announced.

Optical system delivering unsurpassed F1.4 performance

In order to combine outstanding wide-aperture, mid-telephoto performance with F1.4 brightness at maximum aperture, this lens incorporates 17 optical elements in 12 groups—an uncommonly large number of elements for a prime lens. By including three FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements, and one aspherical lens element, the optical system minimizes axial chromatic aberration to deliver extremely high resolution along with ample peripheral light volume. The area in focus is extremely sharp, while the area out of focus features a beautiful bokeh effect with highly natural colors, making this lens a powerful choice for portrait photography. The optical system also minimizes sagittal coma flare, making this lens excellent for capturing starry skies.

Exceptional peripheral brightness

The most effective method of ensuring ample light is to maximize the diameter of the first element of the optical system. With its large filter diameter of 105mm, the SIGMA 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art delivers a significantly greater volume of peripheral light than other lenses in its class. Minimizing vignetting while offering a beautiful bokeh effect, this lens is ideal for portrait photography.

Professional specifications

Like SIGMA’s Sports line lenses, the 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art features a highly effective dust- and splash-proof structure with special sealing at the mount connection, manual focus ring, cover connection, and other areas, allowing photographers to work in all types of weather. In addition, the front of the lens is protected by a water- and oil-repellent coating that makes cleaning easy. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus helps photographers react in an instant to get those special shots.

Ease-of-use specifications

Instead of conventional ABS plastic, the exclusive lens hood features CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic), a light but strong material used in the interior and exterior fittings of aircraft, among many other applications. The removable Arca-Swiss tripod socket is compatible with Arca-Swiss platforms and clamps, and its exclusive protective cover makes the lens easier to carry and use when shooting hand-held.

Compatible with full-frame Sony E-mount cameras

The Sony E-mount version of this lens is compatible with Sony mirrorless cameras and contains the same optical system as the versions for other mounts. SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11 is not required, as the lens performs the same functions as the converter, including in-camera image stabilization and in-camera lens aberration correction. In addition, the lens is compatible with Sony’s Continuous AF, which is not available via MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11. SIGMA plans eventually to offer Sony E-mount versions of every full-frame prime lens currently available in the Art line, from 14mm to 135mm.

Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

The Canon mount version of this lens is compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function. Matching the optical characteristics of the lens, this function performs in-camera corrections of peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, distortion, and more, to further enhance image quality.

[Other Features]

• Rounded diaphragm

• Fast AF with full-time manual override (The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type.)

• Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11 (Note: SIGMA and Canon mount lens)

• Available SIGMA USB DOCK makes customization and flexible adjustment possible (Not available for Sony E-mount lens)

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Brass bayonet mount

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• “Made in Japan” with outstanding craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sigma SA Mount.

Lens construction: 17 elements in 12 groups

Minimum aperture: F16

Angle of view (35mm): 23.3°

Minimum focusing distance: 100cm/39.4in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø115.9mm x 131.5mm/4.6in. x 5.2in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (Rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:8.3

Weight: 1645g/58.0oz.

SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art brings stunning macro clarity to the Art series

SIGMA Canada has introduced the new SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art lens. In recent years, macro lenses in the standard range have tended to employ inner focusing with the goal of maximizing autofocus speed. In contrast, the new SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art lens is designed to prioritize optical performance, fulfilling the demanding image quality requirements that define the Art line. In the standard to mid-telephoto range, it delivers stunning resolution and incredible clarity that greatly exceed expectations for a macro lens. The coreless DC motor further enhances image quality, while an optimized algorithm helps offer extremely smooth autofocus performance for a weightier, high-performance lens. Photography enthusiasts will recall a certain legendary, razor-sharp macro lens—the SIGMA MACRO 70mm F2.8 EX DG—and be glad to learn it is available in a new form, updated with outstanding Art line quality. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art have not yet been announced.

Design prioritizing optical performance

In order to realize top-level performance at every shooting distance, the lens features an extending, floating, two-group focus mechanism. This configuration minimizes aberration to produce optimal results at any focus distance. To minimize axial chromatic aberration, the optical system incorporates two FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements, and one element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and a high index of refraction. In addition, two aspherical lens elements help increase resolution at close shooting distances. This optical system makes possible a razor-sharp in-focus area contrasted with a bokeh area free of color streaking.

Focus-by-wire system for comfortable and precise focusing

The focus-by-wire system eliminates the direct mechanical connection between the focus ring and the focus drive system. Controlled by SIGMA’s latest algorithm, a newly developed coreless DC motor adjusts focus with optimal speed and low noise. Full-time manual focus is available even during autofocus, allowing the photographer to make minute focus adjustments simply by turning the focus ring. In addition, the focus ring’s large angle of rotation helps the photographer achieve the extremely precise focusing required for effective macro photography.

Compatible with full-frame Sony E-mount cameras

The version of this lens compatible with Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras contains the same optical system as for SLRs. SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11 is not required, as the lens performs the same functions as the converter, including in-camera image stabilization and in-camera lens aberration correction. In addition, the lens is compatible with Sony’s Continuous AF, which is not addressed by MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11. SIGMA plans to offer over time Sony E-mount versions of every full-frame prime lens currently available in the Art line, from 14mm to 135mm.

Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

The Canon mount lens is compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function. Matching the optical characteristics of the lens, this function performs in-camera corrections of peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, distortion, and more, further enhancing image quality.

Compatible with ELECTRONIC FLASH MACRO EM-140 DG (adapter required)

Exclusively for SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art, the 65mm MACRO FLASH ADAPTER makes the lens compatible with ELECTRONIC FLASH MACRO EM-140 DG (both accessories sold separately). Thanks to the 72mm filter thread, a 72mm MACRO FLASH ADAPTER can also be added so as to accommodate 72mm macro flash products and accessories, including macro flashes other than EM-140 DG as well as ring lights.

Compatible with SIGMA TELE CONVERTERS

The lens is compatible with SIGMA TELE CONVERTERS (sold separately) designed for the company’s new lens lines. SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1401 allows the lens to be used as a 98mm F4 mid-telephoto macro with autofocus functionality, while SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-2001 allows the lens to be used as a 140mm F5.6 mid-telephoto macro with manual focus.

[Other Features]

• Mount with dust- and splash-proof design (SIGMA mount lens does not include sealing, since sealing is present on compatible SIGMA cameras.)

• Rounded diaphragm

• Fast AF with full-time manual override (The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type.)

• Compatible with SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11 (SIGMA and Canon mount lenses)

• Available SIGMA USB DOCK makes customization and flexible adjustment possible (Not available for Sony E-mount lens)

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Brass bayonet mount

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• “Made in Japan” with outstanding craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sigma SA Mount.

Lens construction: 13 elements in 10 groups

Minimum aperture: F22

Angle of view (35mm): 34.3°

Minimum focusing distance: 25.8cm/10.2in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø70.8mm x 105.8mm/2.8in. x 4.2in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (Rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:1

Weight: 515g/18.2oz

Accessory: Case, Hood (LH708-01)

Available AF mounts: SIGMA, Canon, Sony E-mount



SIGMA launches seven Art prime lenses for Sony E-mount cameras with full-frame sensors

SIGMA Canada has announced the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for the Sony E-mount digital camera series with full-frame image sensors. SIGMA will gradually introduce the lenses as members of the Art line, which offers photographers the highest level of optical performance.

While offering the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, the new Sony E-mount models will feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed. In addition, these lenses will be compatible with Sony’s Continuous AF (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, which are not addressed by SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-11. Like the converter MC-11, the lenses will be compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera lens aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion. The lineup will include the Art line set of seven prime lenses covering 14mm to 135mm. It will also include two models that SIGMA will be exhibiting at CP+ 2018: 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO | Art and 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art (launch date TBD). Further, SIGMA plans to introduce additional Sony E-mount models in the Art line going forward. Pricing and availability for the SIGMA E-mount Art prime lenses has not yet been announced.

Thanks to an autofocus drive control program tuned for each lens and high-speed data transmission, the lenses will offer high-speed autofocus at the same performance level as that of a lens designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras. In particular, in E-mount cameras offering Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF, AF-C mode will deliver exceptional subject following performance. Moreover, autofocus will remain extremely precise even in those E-mount cameras offering only contrast AF.

Compatible with in-camera image stabilization

The lenses will be compatible with in-camera image stabilization. The Sony E-mount camera senses the focal length of the lens and automatically optimizes image stabilization performance.

Data loaded for compatibility with in-camera aberration correction

The lenses will be fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion. By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

Native mount for a more rigid and stable feel

Making the mount native to the lens makes possible a more rigid and stable feel to the lens. Featuring a special surface treatment to enhance strength, the brass bayonet mount offers a high-precision fit and exceptional durability. The mount connection area incorporates rubber sealing for dust- and splash-proof construction.

Available Mount Conversion Service

This service converts the mount of SIGMA lenses to that of a different camera body, allowing photographers to continue using their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of camera system.

Product Lineup

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case

SIGMA 20mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case

SIGMA 24mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood

SIGMA 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood

SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood

SIGMA 70mm F2.8DG MACRO | Art (CP+ 2018 exhibit)

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood

SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood

SIGMA 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art (CP+ 2018 exhibit)

Launch date: TBD. Include case, hood, and tripod socket

SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art

Launch date: TBD. Includes case and hood