The Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is featuring Bruno Barbey: Witness of Things Past from March 10 through April 14. This exhibition, the gallery’s first solo exhibition of work by the Magnum photographer, presents a survey of his most well-known black-and-white and colour images. Barbey has photographed on every continent and has documented conflicts and wars in Nigeria, Vietnam, the Middle East, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Kuwait. He is known for his ability to capture the human condition. The opening reception is Saturday, March 10, 2-5 p.m.